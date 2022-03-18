The pioneer city of Nauvoo, Illinois, and its meaning to members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was the focus of a fireside program in the Montpelier Tabernacle Sunday night, March 13.
The program was presented by a group of former senior missionaries for the Church who served in Nauvoo.
With words and music, they told stories of the Saints who built their “City Beautiful” on a bend of the Mississippi River in western Illinois. The narration and songs spoke of the sacrifices those pioneers made as they built up one of the largest, more advanced cities in Illinois at the time, and then were forced to abandon it in 1846, driven out by mobs. Migrating to territory that was then outside the United States, they later built up communities all over the Mountain West.
The music they performed was written by members of the group, Gregg Draney, lyricist, and Phil Munoa, composer.
The program originated when missionaries in the group were asked to prepare a commemoration for the anniversary of the pioneer exodus from Nauvoo, which began on Feb. 4, 1846. In preparing that original program, they were motivated by an impression that came to one of the women in the group as she thought about the sacrifices of her own pioneer ancestors: “We just want you to tell our story.”
The program, “Music of Nauvoo,” is divided into several different sections with a narration preceding a song. Sections pay tribute to prominent leaders like Church founder and Prophet Joseph Smith and his brother Hyrum, who were martyred together in the jail at Carthage, Illinois, on June 27, 1844. But other, lesser-known Saints who helped carry the Church forward are memorialized in songs like “The Blacksmith’s Lament.” Blacksmiths were among the last to leave Nauvoo because they were busy preparing and repairing wagons for the journey west.
One of the notable numbers on the program tells of the organization of the Relief Society, the Church’s worldwide women’s organization, on March 17, 1842. The 180th anniversary of that organization will be commemorated on Thursday, March 17, 2022.
Other members of the group are Paul Robbins, Glen Moyes, Mary Warner, Morgan Warner, June Mensel, Wendy Flanders, and Mary Jane Wadley. Most live in Utah, with one living in Star Valley, Wyoming.
Sunday night’s performance was their 30th together. Since returning from their missionary service in Nauvoo, they have performed in places throughout the Mountain West. While the COVID pandemic has limited their public performances recently, they have completed an album of music that can be accessed at https://mdw1231.wixsite.com/music-of-nauvoo.