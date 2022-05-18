When Lott Crockett contemplated the time, expense, and danger of BLHS prom attendees driving out of town for dinner, an idea struck.
Crockett, who is the director of volunteer services at Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, decided to organize a local dinner for the students, where they could all meet at one place and have a good meal for a reasonable price.
“The Auxiliary had been talking about this for awhile,” said Crockett. “We wanted to offer prom-goers the chance to have a dinner locally. They have to travel so far out of town, and it’s expensive anymore to get a tux and flowers, so we thought that as a service we would offer a nice meal.”
The event required the help of a host of volunteers.
“Credit to the Oregon Trail Center,” said Crockett. “They stepped up with us; it was a joint effort with Becky Smith. She said, let’s do it at the Trail Center. Tabetha Bissegger at the high school, they call her the matchmaker over there. She makes sure everybody has a match to go to the prom. So we put up posters, got some tickets ready, and said for $40 per couple, you can have nice pictures and a meal. And it went off very well.”
Lance Fitzsimmons donated his time and expertise to take portraits, while Ross and Linda Walker of the Bear Lake Camera Club captured scenes around the event.
On the financial side, the cost of the tickets covered meal expenses. “It wasn’t a big profit maker for us,” said Crockett, “but it wasn’t supposed to be. Our main goal was to serve the community. We also made it known that if any kids couldn’t afford it—don’t worry about it, send ‘em over anyway.”
“We also save all the prom dresses every year, so the week before the prom we put all the dresses in the store for $10. Some of them have brand new tags on them. So there’s no excuse to not go to the prom and have dinner, and have a good time.
Early feedback from the students has been strong.
“The kids we talked to afterward, all said they had a great time,” reported Crockett. “They asked if we were going to do it again next year. So we will! We’ll make some changes, and hopefully it’ll get better each time we do it.”