Responders dismantle a toppled vehicle during extrication training.

 Mike Wright

Bear Lake County first responders had the opportunity to receive training in vehicle extrication operations, in a three-day state certification course that ran July 28-30.

Many members from the county and city fire departments, search and rescue, ambulance service, and Sheriff's department attended the training, with seventeen responders completing the entire 20-hour course and receiving state certification.


