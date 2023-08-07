Bear Lake County first responders had the opportunity to receive training in vehicle extrication operations, in a three-day state certification course that ran July 28-30.
Many members from the county and city fire departments, search and rescue, ambulance service, and Sheriff's department attended the training, with seventeen responders completing the entire 20-hour course and receiving state certification.
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) defines extrication as: The removal of trapped victims from a vehicle or machinery. Responders learned how to safely analyze a scene, stabilize a vehicle, and efficiently extract a patient from the wreckage. Scenarios included one vehicle on its side and another on its top.
Most people think of the extrication process simply as the "Jaws of Life." With vehicle construction always evolving and manufacturers trying to make the safest cars and trucks possible, it brings new challenges when an accident happens. Thus it is important for first responders to be well-trained and current.
I would like to thank my fellow training officers across the agencies, the fire chiefs, and the committed responders, all of whom made this training possible. A huge thank-you to Hennings Salvage for providing cars and a facility to host the training. Thank you to Dottage Towing for donating cars. And thank you to Tyler Bryner from Elite Extrication & Equipment for traveling from Nampa to teach the class.
Thank you to all first responders for your service and dedication to our community.
