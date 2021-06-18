BEAR LAKE, ID – June 15, 2021 – The popular Fish Haven Canyon Road (NFSR 413) and Hogs Back Trail adjacent to Bear Lake, which accesses portions of Forest in the Montpelier Ranger District, will close for repairs beginning June 21. The road and trail will close while heavy equipment is on the road, we ask you to be respectful of the staged equipment.
Road Closed | June 21 - June 28
Road Open | June 29 - July 5
Road Closed | July 6-12
Anticipated re-opening is July 13. Delays may be possible the week of June 14 as road crews restore areas impacted by illegal travel and prepare for the mobile rock crusher.
“Fish Haven Road has deteriorated substantially over the last few years,” said Mike Duncan, Montpelier District Ranger. “Natural erosion and inappropriate use by vehicles, including ATV’s and motorcycles have torn the road down to its bedrock layer.” When vehicles travel at excessive speeds, fish tail in the gravel, fail to use 4-wheel drive when appropriate and spin tires, etc. , it removes the gravel and increases erosion and results in resource damage.
The Forest was notified several weeks ago that it was on the regional rock crusher equipment schedule. This unique piece of equipment services all the Forest’s within Region Four and is in high demand. The rock crusher slowly moves over the bedrock layer and pulverizes the underlying material into a maintainable road surface material. It also smooths over larger boulders and rock outcroppings, allowing operators to widen narrow roads. Once the crusher completes it work, additional heavy equipment will proceed to smooth out the material, clean up the area and improve water drainage.
This kind of heavy maintenance is time intensive. “We expect to have the road closed for 2-3 weeks while we undertake this laborious process,” said Duncan. “However, the final product should be one that improves access to the forest. We just urge people to be good stewards and take care of it in the future so we don’t see the damage continue and we can protect your public land investment.”
Once the six miles of road is resurfaced, individuals are urged to be respectful and Tread Lightly. Roosting around corners, driving too fast and spinning tires quickly ruins the road and the experience for others.
For more information contact the Montpelier Ranger District at 208-847-0375.