Following are the dates and numbers of release. All fish below are 10-12 inch rainbow trout.
May 9-13
Bannock Reservoir
500
Bear River
1,500
Trout Creek
200
Winder Reservoir
1,680
May 16-20
Montpelier Rearing Pond
250
May 23-27
Blackfoot River
Cherry Creek
100
Crystal Springs Pond
375
Dike Lake
Dingle Gravel Pond
1,000
East Fork Rock Creek
Edson Fichter Pond
950
Kelly Park Pond
Portneuf River
330
Rose Pond
Upper Pleasantview
Reservoir
