Following are the dates and numbers of release. All fish below are 10-12 inch rainbow trout.

May 9-13

Bannock Reservoir

500

Bear River

1,500

Trout Creek

200

Winder Reservoir

1,680

May 16-20

Bear River

1,500

Montpelier Rearing Pond

250

May 23-27

Blackfoot River

1,500

Cherry Creek

100

Crystal Springs Pond

375

Dike Lake

1,500

Dingle Gravel Pond

1,000

East Fork Rock Creek

500

Edson Fichter Pond

950

Kelly Park Pond

250

Montpelier Rearing Pond

250

Portneuf River

330

Rose Pond

1,000

Upper Pleasantview

Reservoir

1,500

