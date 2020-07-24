Bear Lake surface water temperature is 70 degrees. All boat ramps are available for launching at this time. This includes the Bear Lake State Park marina, First Point, Cisco Beach and Rainbow Cove. You can also launch boats at the inlet structure in Idaho at the very north end of the lake and at the Idaho State Park east side. Anglers have caught cutthroat trout and a few lake trout trolling flatfish and flasher/squid combos parallel to shore from Swan Creek north to Fish Haven Creek in anywhere from 70-95 feet of water. Try starting in 60 feet and keep moving deeper until you find some active fish. Most of the fish have been right on the bottom but pay attention to your sonar since there could be some fish suspended off the bottom. You can also try trolling off Cisco Beach and off the Idaho State Park on the east side in the same depths. We have not talked to or have seen any anglers who have been jigging at this time, however, if you choose to jig, try fishing the same areas and depths as recommended for trolling. Use tube jigs tipped with cisco or you can also try fishing swim baits in ½ to 1 ounce sizes. Fish them slow and close to the bottom. Tip them with a piece of cisco, sucker meat or Gulp minnow. Reliable colors are white, green and chartreuse. Long lining off Cisco Beach can also be effective at this time of year for cutthroat trout and lake trout. Use whole cisco and fished right on the bottom. Remember the trout limit is two fish. Cutthroat trout with a healed fin clip may be kept; cutthroat trout with all fins intact must be immediately released. Large lake trout take a long time to reach large sizes, and while they are legal to keep, many anglers are encouraging other anglers to release them.
Tags
Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
- Read the latest edition of the News-Examiner in our e-edition format, which combines the familiarity of the printed-paper format with the convenience of reading on your phone, tablet or desktop computer from anywhere.
Latest Bear Laker
- Read the latest edition of the Bear Laker in our e-edition format.
News Trending Today
-
Cache County School District delays back-to-school decision
-
Large print suggests Sasquatch to local hiker
-
Cache mountain goat transplant planned for fall; not everyone happy about it
-
Logan mayor to ask governor for permission for citywide mask mandate
-
Officials, citizens react to proposed mask mandate in Logan