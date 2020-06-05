Mechanical Caterpillar from Bear Lake Middle School in Montpelier earned an honorable mention among the Gem State's eighth-grade teams in Idaho's first annual eCYBERMISSION competition. Team members Joey McDowell, Matthew Holmquist, and Jake Walker presented their research project at the Eastern Idaho eCYBERMISSION Showcase Feb. 28 at Idaho State University during the Eastern Idaho Science and Engineering Fair. The Idaho STEM Action Center partnered with the U.S. Army Educational Outreach Program and the National Science Teachers Association to bring the popular competition to the Gem State. They hosted three regional showcases in eastern, northern, and western Idaho in late February and early March. The teams were challenged to explore how science, technology, engineering, and math apply to their world while working as a team to solve problems in their communities.