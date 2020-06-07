Flag Day is different from Independence Day. Rather than celebrating our independence, which we do on the 4th of July, on Flag Day, June 14, we celebrate our “stars and stripes." We commemorate the adoption of the flag of the United States, which was done on June 7, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.
In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson then issued a proclamation that officially established June 14 as Flag Day, and on August 3, 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress. However, Flag Day is not an official federal holiday. Title 36 of the United States Code, Subtitle I, Part A, Chapter 1, § 110 is the official statute on Flag Day; however, it is at the president’s discretion to officially proclaim the observance.
There were several people who were influential in having a day being adopted to commemorate the flag. The first was Victor Morris of Hartford, Connecticut. He is popularly given the credit of suggesting “Flag Day.” In fact, the City of Hartford, Connecticut, observed the day in 1861, carrying out a program of patriotic order.
In 1885, Bernard J. Cigrand, working as a grade school teacher in Waubeka, Wisconsin, held the first recognized formal observance of a Flag Day at Stony Hill School. The school has been restored, and a bust of Cigrand also honors him at the National Flag Day Americanism Center in Waubeka. Cigrand spoke around the country on the need for a day to observe the flag. He is credited with being the “Father of Flag Day," and the Chicago Tribune said that he “almost single-handedly” established the holiday.
In 1888, William T. Kerr, a native of Pittsburgh, founded the American Flag Day Association of Western Pennsylvania and became the national chairman of the American Flag Day Association a year later. He served as such for 50 years and was even able to attend the signing of the Act of Congress that established Flag Day in 1949.
There have been many, many parades over the years in celebration of Flag Day. The oldest continuing Flag Day parade is in Fairfield, Washington. It began in 1909 and has held a parade every year since. The largest Flag Day Parade was held annually in Troy New York until 2017 and usually drew 50,000 spectators. Also, the Three Oaks, Michigan Flag Day Parade is held annually on the weekend of Flag Day and is a three-day event. These are just to name a few of the parades held.
The National Flag Day Foundation holds an annual observance for Flag Day on the second Sunday in June. The program includes a ceremonial raising of the national flag, the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance, the singing of the national anthem, a parade and other events.
The week of June 14 is designated as “National Flag Week.” During National Flag Week, the president will issue a proclamation “urging the people to observe the day as the anniversary of the adoption of June 14, 1777, by the Continental Congress of the Stars and Stripes as the official flag of the United States of America.” The flag should be displayed on all government buildings during this time.
How should we, as citizens of the United States, honor Flag Day June 14, 2020? There are several ways to do this. One of the things we can do is to get an American flag and display it in a prominent location outside. Make it a family event. Make sure it is placed above any other flags that you are displaying; there should never be any flag flying higher than the American flag, especially on Flag Day. On Flag Day, raise the flag as the sun is rising and lower it when the sun is going down. If you want to display it through the night, illuminate it by putting a flood light underneath it. The flag should never be covered by shadows or shade, and it should be fully visible at all times. If you are hanging it with family or friends, say the Pledge of Allegiance together or have a moment of silence to honor the soldiers that died for their country as you’re putting it up and taking it down.
There are several things you can do to honor the meaning of the holiday. Discuss the meaning of the holiday with your family. Flag Day is the perfect occasion to discuss the values and history of the Unites States. Point out that the stars represent the states, and explain that the stripes represent the original 13 colonies. Talk about Betsy Ross, the woman who created the first American flag.
You could also go to a veteran’s memorial to honor the fallen, or attend a flag-raising ceremony. Maybe attend a Flag Day Parade to celebrate the holiday. Or you could host a dinner at your home for friends and family.
Yes, we are in a difficult time right now when it might not be feasible to do some of these things. However, that doesn’t mean that you can’t commemorate the flag or celebrate the holiday in some form. Be creative and do something so that the day isn’t forgotten and neither is our flag. It is an important symbol of who and what we are as Americans. It was a difficult time when our flag was raised that first time, and it has always been difficult to fight for it. We are Americans, and our flag symbolizes everything it means to be an American and everything it has taken for our country to be what it is today. Let’s not forget that.