OGDEN, Utah, April 29, 2020 — In alignment with current federal, state and local guidance for social distancing, and to ensure health and safety of its employees, visitors and volunteers, the Intermountain Region has issued a 10 person group size limit for outdoor recreation on National Forest System Lands in Idaho.
While this group size order may seem to place further restrictions on the recreating public, it may allow for National Forests to open some previously closed sites, and can provide an alternative to closing sites where social distancing cannot be ensured.
“We greatly value the opportunity for people to use their public lands, and we fully recognize the connection people have with National Forests,” said Dave Rosenkrance, Deputy Regional Forester. “Our intent in issuing this group size order is not to reduce recreation opportunities, but in fact, this may allow us to open some sites that had been closed due to COVID-19, while ensuring the safety of our employees and the public.”
Forest Service leadership is paying close attention to the current COVID-19 situation throughout the region, and working closely with other federal, state, and local officials regarding the opening of recreational facilities. With the understanding that COVID-19 impacts vary in each community, all closures are being evaluated on an ongoing basis. This order will be reviewed in accordance with statewide plans.
Many recreation opportunities remain available to the public – please contact our local Forest for the most up to date information. To protect public health and safety, all visitors are encouraged to:
· Be fully self-contained. Take everything you may need with you in order to avoid unnecessary stops at stores and gas stations.
· If an area is crowded, search for a less occupied location. Consider avoiding the forest during high-use periods.
· Avoid visiting the forest if you are sick and/or experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.
· Follow CDC guidance on personal hygiene and social distancing before and during your visit to the forest.
· Follow all local guidance regarding outdoor recreation, including guidance from local health agencies, state government and federal organizations.
· Take your trash with you when you leave. Trash overflowing the receptacles can be harmful to wildlife and attract predators.
· Make arrangements to use the restroom before or after your visit to the forest. Unmanaged waste creates a health hazard for our employees and for other visitors.
Visitors to national forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For tips from the CDC on preventing illnesses like the coronavirus, go to: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019- ncov/about/prevention.html. Information from the U.S. Department of Agriculture is available at: www.usda.gov/coronavirus.