Idaho Falls, ID – Caribou-Targhee National Forests offices will be closed Tues., Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve), Wed., Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), and Wed., Jan. 1 (New Year’s Day). Yesterday, President Trump issued an Executive Order closing Federal offices Tues., Dec. 24, 2019. Regular office hours will resume the first business day following each holiday, Thurs., Dec. 26 and Thursday, Jan. 2, respectively.
Still need to set up your Christmas tree? Permits to harvest a Christmas tree on the Caribou-Targhee National Forests are still available! Permits can be obtained at Forest Service offices and local vendors–and don’t forget, fourth graders can get their permit for FREE!
The Caribou-Targhee National Forest wishes you a happy holiday season!