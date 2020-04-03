BOISE, Idaho; April 2, 2020 —The passage of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act has empowered Zions Bank to approve U.S. Small Business Administration-backed loans* designed to help small business owners cover their payroll and other basic business expenses. A potential financial lifeline for qualified borrowers, the program further assists by later forgiving portions of the loan used for payroll, mortgage interest, rent or utilities when certain conditions, such as retaining employees, are met.
As Idaho’s top lender of SBA 7(a) loans for the past 18 consecutive years, Zions Bank and its team of experienced colleagues efficient in processing small business loans are eager to help work with entrepreneurs in preserving their livelihoods and payrolls.
The loan program is available to all businesses — including nonprofits, veterans organizations, tribal business concerns, sole proprietorships, self-employed individuals, and independent contractors — with 500 or fewer employees. Others eligible may include certain industries with more than 500 employees if they meet the SBA’s size standards, and small businesses in the hospitality and food industry with more than one location but fewer than 500 workers at the store and location level. The program is funded by $350 billion in loans during the “covered period,” which runs from February 15, 2020 through June 30, 2020.
SBA Paycheck Protection Loans
Small businesses, nonprofits, independent contractors and the self-employed may apply for the SBA’s new Paycheck Protection Program, which cover most basic business expenses permitted under the 7(a) loan program. The two-year term loans have a fixed rate of 1%. The unsecured loans do not require collateral or personal guarantees by the borrower. No borrower or lender fees are payable to SBA. The maximum loan amount is $10 million or two-and-a-half times the business’s average monthly payroll costs. Additional documentation may be required for new and seasonal businesses. No servicing fees are required, and the first payment may be deferred for six months.
The SBA has announced that starting April 3, 2020, small businesses and sole proprietorships can apply for loans through the Paycheck Protection Program. Zions Bank will be ready to accept applications at that time at www.zionsbank.com/cares (pending the SBA’s final application details). In line with SBA guidelines, Zions Bank will begin to accept applications from independent contractors and self-employed individuals starting April 10, 2020.
SBA Loan Forgiveness of Paycheck Protection Loans
Recognizing that small businesses create and sustain jobs, the loans were designed to benefit entrepreneurs for their retention of staff. Funds are provided in the form of loans that may be eligible for forgiveness, provided certain conditions met. Due to likely high subscription, at least 75% of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll. More information about loan details and forgiveness are available on the SBA’s website.
“The small business loan provisions from the CARES Act reinforce the fact that small businesses play integral roles our economies as employers. They are the backbone of our Main Streets. The adrenaline injection these loans will provide businesses during these difficult times will help protect paychecks and stability for workers and their employers alike,” said Zions Bank President and CEO Scott Anderson. “We are proud to work with the SBA to help quickly administer and process these loans.”