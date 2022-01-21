An anonymous former Bear Laker recently contacted the Montpelier Community Foundation with a unique opportunity. As the foundation seeks donations of $250 and $500 for donors to engrave family or business names on stone pavers that will be installed in Heritage Park, the match would be to cover the next $5,000 in donations from local Montpelier and Bear Lake residents and businesses.
The paver donation fundraiser was formally kicked off in December 2021. When the match has been met, the regular paver fundraiser will continue to run through approximately April 30, 2022. Sizes of the pavers are 6” x 12” and 12” x 12” and installment payment plans are being offered.
All funds from this fundraiser are dedicated to pay for the covered performance stage, a Butch Cassidy bronze bench by former resident and sculptor Gary Lee Price, and six large 8 x 12 foot murals with interpretive signage depicting important parts of Montpelier history and resources. The current mural themes being created by local artist Austin Budge would represent the Oregon Trail, pioneer ancestry, Butch Cassidy, Bear Lake, Union Pacific railroad, Old Ephraim and local wildlife that can be found in the valley. The interpretive signage would provide a description of why each topic is important to Montpelier’s history and future. In addition, the murals and Butch Cassidy bench will offer unique photo opportunities for tourists and community members.
For more information, please contact any foundation board member. Current board members are Steve Allred, Shane Johnson, Michelle Higley, Hillary Lund, Jared Farmer, John Lusk, Brandon Park and Jared Sharp. The foundation grant administrator is Shannon Holjeson.
Previously known as the Lions Club Park, the new Heritage Park will be located across Washington Street from city hall and almost next door to the Butch Cassidy Museum. The park renovation is slated to begin in late spring 2022.