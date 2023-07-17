Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

A former assistant coach for the Bear Lake High School softball team accused of committing sex crimes intends to sue Bear Lake County and its sheriff for allegedly violating her rights, court records show.

RiLee Ann Lutz, 28, of Paris, was arrested in March and charged with two felony counts of sexual battery of a minor following a Bear Lake County Sheriff’s Office investigation that was launched in September 2022, the Idaho State Journal reported earlier this year.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.