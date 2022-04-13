At the Paris City Council meeting April 5, 2022, former city clerk, mayor, and council member David Matthews was honored with a plaque and warm expressions of gratitude for his almost forty years of service to the city.
Matthews retired from city government the end of March. The plaque, presented by Mayor Brad Wilks, reads: Presented to David Matthews — In Recognition of Dedicated Service and Loyalty to the City of Paris — March 2022 — 14 Years on City Council — 12 Years as Mayor — 13 Years as City Clerk.
In other business, Kevin Martin from Sunrise Engineering said the city may receive notification by the end of April on whether they have been awarded the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) grant applied for in January. The grant money would enable the city to pay for a sewer system upgrade study. Martin said Sunrise has a technician who could assess the current sewer system, put together a report, and make recommendations for future upgrades.
Mayor Wilks asked Martin if Sunrise inspects the installation of new water and sewer lines. Martin replied that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and DEQ require inspections if new lines are requested, approved, and installed to their specifications. However, if a private investor or contractor requests and oversees the installation, the inspection is not required.
Martin said that Sunrise can produce a general reference book of requirements for future city development and showed sample books his company has created for other cities. He informed the council that if they choose to have Sunrise create the reference book, it will need to be regularly updated. He also showed them a large binder titled: Idaho Standards for Public Works Construction. He said the city could purchase it, and the state does the updates. Council member Dana Jacobsen expressed a preference for the state standards. No other discussion or decision was made.
There was a lengthy discussion between the council, Planning and Zoning, City Attorney Doug Wood, and developer Chad Kulow regarding his proposed new subdivision extending from second east on the north side of the city. Kulow has complied with the city ordinance of one-acre-plus lot size and all other recommendations from Planning and Zoning.
He plans to construct a road, along with curb, gutter, and sidewalk. Each lot purchased will have a water share attached. Because the city sewer lines do not extend there, he plans to install an additional sewer lift station. Kulow is willing to give the city one water share if the transfer is approved by the Paris City Ditch Company.
The new subdivision on the five-acre lot was approved by a vote of three to two contingent upon receipt of one water share. Council member Kelly Jensen made the motion to approve. Dana Jacobsen seconded the motion. Mayor Wilks voted to approve. Council member Connar Lutz recused himself from the vote due to a conflict of interest. He leases hay land from Kulow. Council member Jeanna Matthews voted against the proposal.
Jacobsen made a motion to approve no more than seven new water/sewer hookups a year once the current moratorium is lifted in June. Lutz seconded the motion. The council approved unanimously.
Attorney Wood reminded the council of the Idaho Open Meeting Law which states that executive sessions be authorized by a two-thirds vote of the council only for specific subsections and that no executive session should be held for the purpose of taking final action or making a final decision on any proposal.
Mayor Wilks asked city clerk Tammy Fisher to apply for a parade permit from the state for the 4th of July celebration. He said the request must be submitted by May 1.
The City of Montpelier has donated a used street sweeper to Paris. The mayor said it will be an asset.