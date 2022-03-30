The Bear Lake Valley Health Care Foundation gives two awards each year. The two awards given are Volunteer of the Year and Business of the Year.
This year the foundation would like to recognize and award Larry Vila as Volunteer of the Year & U-Save/Cover Creek Inn as the business of the year.
Larry served his country as a United States Marine and his community as a police officer in Stockton, California. After he retired, he relocated to the Bear Lake Valley. Larry has always lived a life of service and has been the driving force in our volunteer community.
When Larry relocated, he brought a bucket list with him. He has just about fulfilled everything on it. Larry immediately put down roots by building his own home and buying several horses. He planned to serve his community and has certainly exceeded his expectations. Larry serves on the Foundation Board and is a driving force for the BLMH Auxiliary by filling the position of President of the Auxiliary for the past two years.
He spends endless hours at the thrift store, organizing assisting volunteers & customers. In addition, Larry has chaired the committee for the Salmon Fry. He is a super gifted supervisor and organizer and shares his talents and resources by recognizing people’s needs and offering any support he can. Larry is constantly looking for ways to improve working conditions for the volunteers. He is a joy to work with and is an asset to our community.
Louis Pope ran the hotel business for 40 years. Louis, Chris & their family lived at the hotel for many of these years. It became a real family business with all the Pope kids working or involved in the businesses. Work ethic and being proactively involved in the community are values that have been passed down from generation to generation. The Pope family has always loved their community and was willing to be involved. Over the years, thousands of dollars have been donated to the community by the Pope’s
U-Save was purchased, and in 2012 Quinn and Taushauna took over most of the business operations. Quinn & Taushauna have been co-owners for the past five years.
In 2012 two hotel suites were converted into the Clover Creek Sports Lounge. Chris Pope currently owns the hotel and lounge.
Both Quinn & Tosh are very involved with our community. They both serve on the Friends Of the NRA, Bear Lake Softball, & Quinn as a councilman for the City of Montpelier.