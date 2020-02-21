The Montpelier Community Foundation held its monthly meeting on Wednesday, February 19 with a full agenda of items to discuss.
Local artist John Cook was invited to present potential concept drawings of the downtown Lions Club park renovation. Early on the foundation considered raising funds to enhance the park using a Butch Cassidy theme to better promote the park. Cook recommended highlighting several of Montpelier’s unique history lines including Butch Cassidy, Oregon Trail, railroad, Mormon pioneers and Bear Lake with photo opportunity mural panels on the walls with a performance and picnic gazebo at the far end. The goal was to tie things together in a Heritage Park documenting Montpelier’s unique history. The initial concept drawing and ideas was well received by foundation members requesting Cook to complete his conceptual drawings by the next board meeting.
Shane Johnson and new beautification committee chair Keisha Burdick presented some ideas in formulating a volunteer effort to beautifying the city of Montpelier. Numerous city residents have been volunteering to help in this effort. This includes reactivating the downtown flower pots, garbage collection, better utilization of Lincoln and War Mothers city parks and other possibilities. Burdick was requested to consider a formal plan and potential budget for presentation at the next board meeting in order to do a fundraiser. All interested volunteers are requested to contact Burdick directly since many hands would make the tasks easier.
Grant discussions ensued about the Heritage Park and beautification committee. While the beautification committee would probably be funded by donations from the general public, the park renovation would require more formal and significant funding. South East Council of Governments has a technical grant being offered that will be applied for to assist in underwriting a park economic development block grant through the Idaho Department of Commerce. In addition, the Montpelier Rotary Club has been requested to consider the city park as their Radio Days fundraiser this year. Due to the scope of the renovation, fundraising and grants would happen in 2020 with hopes of starting the project in the spring of 2021.
Other topics of discussion included an update on the downtown building inventory project being worked on by John Lusk, contacting Idaho Department of Transportation to consider beautification enhancement of the overpass into Montpelier, working with the chamber of commerce in developing travel packages, and the Montpelier Base Camp marketing campaign. The campaign is being designed to entice the traveling public to come and stay in Montpelier to take advantage of all of the recreation opportunities in the area.
The next board meeting will be held Wednesday, March 18 at city hall at 6:00 pm immediately prior to the regularly scheduled Montpelier city council meeting. The public and volunteers are welcome to attend and participate.