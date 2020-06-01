The Montpelier Community Foundation resumed its monthly meetings on Wednesday, May 20 with a full agenda of items to discuss.
The Beautification Committee is fully organized with over 30 volunteers thus far headed by committee chair Keisha Burdick. The committee will be targeting areas needing garbage pick- up, downtown planters and flowers and other projects on May 29 as the initial start of the committee efforts. The foundation has dedicated a $1,500 budget towards the committee all of which had come from donations over the past year.
In addition, residents are requested to participate in a city-wide cleanup on Friday, May 29. Residents should look to their own properties for clean-up and improvement and then reach out to neighbors who may need help. While no official event with governmental support is offered for the day, residents are asked to be self-sufficient or seek the assistance of neighbors to haul all refuse to the landfill.
Efforts are under way to finalize the scope of the renovation the downtown park across from the new city hall. Deemed to be called “Heritage Park”, the scope will allow for the acceptance of bids and timelines. Donations are currently being accepted by the foundation. The project is to be included in a possible economic development block grant request to be filed later this year although the park will be improved in stages as donations come in. The foundation has pledged support to the Montpelier City Council if they chose to sponsor the block grant application.
Jared Farmer reported that the Bear Lake Arts Council elected new officers with president Shanna Spuhler, vice president Tabetha Bisseger, secretary Kim Donaghue and executive director Lori Haddock. Jared would continue as the council’s liaison to the foundation. While their large production has been postponed due to Covid-19, other events are being planned.
The next board meeting will be held Wednesday, June 17 at the new city hall at 6:00 pm immediately prior to the regularly scheduled Montpelier city council meeting. The public and volunteers are welcome to attend and participate.