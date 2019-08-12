Francisco Javier Lazcanotegui was born on January 3, 1940, to Isidro Lazcanotegui and Josefa Rubio, in the Town of Vera de Bidasoa, Navarra, Spain. He was the sixth child in a family of six children, he had one brother and four sisters, Norberta, Cayo, Nicolasa, Maria Paz, and Conchita. Frank was born in very humble circumstances during a time of great civil unrest in the country of Spain. He was better known by his family and friends as Javiercho. Frank did not talk much about his childhood or his youth. He lived on a farm in northern Spain, near the border of France. His schooling was all state sponsored parochial, where he said he could not remember learning very much, but did enjoy entertaining his classmates, resulting in much needed discipline where he had to stand with his back straight against the wall with arms extended either frontward and sideways, palms upward where the nuns would place heavy textbooks for him to hold for extended periods of time. He said it wasn’t all bad and that was why he had such great upper body strength. His state sponsored schooling ended at the age of 14, at which time if you wanted a further education, it became your financial responsibility. Frank started working alongside his father digging ditches, doing construction and masonry work to help pay for his older brother, Cayo, to complete his higher education. At the age of 18, he entered the Spanish Military for 18 months of active duty and remained in inactive status until 1976. After active military duty, he continued to work in Spain and France in construction work. In 1967, at the age of 27, his friend Angel Macachoatti talked him into coming to the United States by signing a contract with the Western Wyoming Range Association to work in the sheep industry for Gene Bagley, herding sheep in Wyoming. Frank worked for the Bagley Sheep Company until they sold out, at which time, Thompson Land and Livestock took over his contract with the Western Wyoming Range Association. When his contract expired, Frank applied for and received the status of a permanent US resident.
Frank married Brenda Joy Holden on May 4, 1973. To this union was born two children, his son Paul and a daughter, Lisa, sixteen years apart. He loved them dearly and was proud of their accomplishments and successes.
Frank worked for Thompson Land and Livestock for 32 years. He suffered a massive heart attack in September of 2000, and had a six by-pass surgery and recovered amazingly well. In 2002 he started working for Kenny Petersen Ranches, and worked until 2013, when he suffered another heart attack and ended with up triple by-pass surgery. At this point Frank’s health prevented him from any further hard work and he had to retire. It was a difficult time in his life because he loved working. However, he had a great love for his wife, Brenda, and their children Lisa and Paul, his daughter-in-law, Dana Lee and his grandsons, Cooper and Monte and was able to enjoy his life with them. He loved the game of soccer and was able to attend several games to watch, with great pride, Cooper and Monte show off their athletic ability. Frank had a deep love and respect for his brothers-in-law, Brent and Doug, their wives, Ann and Brenda, and many nieces and nephews. He was so grateful for the service and the love they gave to him over so many years of different health procedures. Frank enjoyed accordion music and had a set schedule to watch “Old Joe’s Polka Party” and “Molly Bee” on the RFD TV Station, along with all the many western stations.
Frank completed his earthly mission and returned to his Heavenly Father, the morning of August 10, 2019, when his heart gave out for the final time. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends and will be remembered for his handsome good looks, his vibrant smile and infectious laugh, his heavy accent, his brute strength and agility, his friendliness, hard work ethics, and his love for people.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Conchita, his brother Cayo, his sister Maria Paz, and his sister Nicolassa.
He is survived by his eldest sister, Norberta, his wife, Brenda, his daughter Lisa, his son Paul and daughter in law Dana Lee, his grandsons, Cooper Paul and Monte Thomas, his daughter Janette and son-in-law Jason Peterson, and grandchildren Tyson and Ashlynn.
Although, Frank never talked much of his childhood or youth, he spoke often, with love and a tender reverence for his mother, and of her teaching him and helping him gain a strong testimony of his Savior Jesus Christ.
