Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) will be offering free HIV and Syphilis testing to at-risk individuals throughout the month of September in all their county locations. Testing only takes a few minutes and you can get results before you leave! Visit siphidaho.gov to locate a clinic near you. Same day appointments are available! There is only one way to know – GET TESTED! If you have ever had sex without a condom or injected drugs, you could have been exposed. Most people have some risk, call (208)233-9080 to find out if it’s recommended for you to get tested. For more information about HIV and Syphilis, contact Southeastern Idaho Public Health at (208)233-9080 or visit www.siphdidaho.org.