The Montpelier Community Foundation met for its monthly meeting at Montpelier City Hall on Tuesday, December 15. In attendance were Steve Allred, Shane Johnson, Hillary Lund, Michelle Higley, Shannon Holjeson, Derek Rider and Lori Haddock.
The board members discussed the opportunity to receive funds raised for the city Christmas lights/decorations annual project. Due to some public concerns about old or outdated decorations, Derek Rider had met with Montpelier city council earlier to volunteer trying to raise some funds. The city asked the foundation to participate which the board members supporting the effort. Montpelier city crews rebuild and maintain the holiday lights and decorations every spring at a cost of up to $5,000 annually, but do not have a budget for purchasing expensive new decorations.
During the foundation meeting, Rider was invited to chair the holiday decoration committee which he accepted. As of the meeting, $295 had been sent to city hall for decorations which will be maintained in a dedicated fund with the foundation. All donation checks should be made payable to Montpelier Community Foundation.
President Steve Allred informed the board that Zions Bank had donated $1,000 to the downtown revitalization project. In addition, Allred reported that the Idaho Commission on the Arts had also recently donated CARES Act grant funds in the amount of $1,080 each to the Bear Lake Arts Council which operates under the foundation umbrella and to the National Oregon/California Trail Center.
Executive director Lori Haddock of the Bear Lake Arts Council reported that the arts council hopes to be able to perform the play “Clue” in February or March and follow up with the musical “Music Man” in June. Both events had been postponed due to the pandemic this year. Haddock also commented on the Idaho Commission on the Arts grant that will help to cover expenses of the postponed events.
Board members were invited to assist in carrying out a fundraising campaign to raise $100,000 to match the downtown revitalization project block grant of $500,000. A grant package has been prepared that can be given to any foundation, business, corporation, and individual to help primarily with the items not covered by the block grant. Most of the funds are expected to be raised outside the valley. The funds would be earmarked for the new Heritage Park.