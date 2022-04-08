Support Local Journalism

LEAGUE STANDINGS

1. HD& B & S

2. Studebaker’s Pizza

3. Rock & Dirt Services

4. Henning’s Salvage

5. SRS

HIGH SCRATCH GAME

Sharon Shimmin 199 &186

Laurie Sims 185

Callie Sims 175

HIGH SCRATCH SERIES

Sharon Shimmin 532

Laurie Sims 525

Callie Sims 468

HIGH HANDICAP GAME

Sharon Shimmin 252

Sherri Bunn 240

Teri Viewig 237

HIGH HANDICAP SERIES

Sharon Shimmin 691

Laurie Sims 672

Teri Viewig 671

SPLITS CONVERTED

Sherri Bunn 5-6

Kathy Smart 3-10

BOWLER OF THE WEEK

Sharon Shimmin 691

GAMES 175 AND OVER

Sharon Shimmin 199 &186

Laurie Sims 185 & 182

Callie Sims 175

