LEAGUE STANDINGS
1. HD& B & S
2. Studebaker’s Pizza
3. Rock & Dirt Services
4. Henning’s Salvage
5. SRS
HIGH SCRATCH GAME
Sharon Shimmin 199 &186
Laurie Sims 185
Callie Sims 175
HIGH SCRATCH SERIES
Sharon Shimmin 532
Laurie Sims 525
Callie Sims 468
HIGH HANDICAP GAME
Sharon Shimmin 252
Sherri Bunn 240
Teri Viewig 237
HIGH HANDICAP SERIES
Sharon Shimmin 691
Laurie Sims 672
Teri Viewig 671
SPLITS CONVERTED
Sherri Bunn 5-6
Kathy Smart 3-10
BOWLER OF THE WEEK
GAMES 175 AND OVER
Laurie Sims 185 & 182
