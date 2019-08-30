Dear Editor,
We at “Friends United for Bear Lake” wish to report the success of our “Meet me In Paris” Heirloom Day Celebration. It was held at the Thomas Sleight Cabin Park in Paris, Idaho on July 20th. There were various booths and demonstrations as well as a live auction and historical home tour.
The purpose of our celebration was to bring awareness of the history of our Bear Lake Communities and how important it is to preserve our historical buildings and homes.
We would like to thank the following sponsors for our events.
Lowes, Cody’s Gastro Garage Paris, Broulim’s, Great Basin Graphics, Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Blick Art, Bear Lake Heritage Park, Bear Lake Burger Boat, Bear Lake Valley Convention and Visitors Bureau, City of Paris, Tyler Design
Again, thanks to each sponsor. We couldn’t have done it without you.
Friends United for Bear Lake Board of Directors