On August 19, 2019 at the Thomas Sleight Cabin, Friends United for Bear Lake presented a check for $2,500.00 to Brent Lewis, Mayor of Paris. During the summer Friends United for Bear Lake raised the money for the purpose of preserving and restoring the Thomas Sleight Cabin. Friends United for Bear Lake, the Thomas Sleight Family, and the City of Paris are working on upcoming grants for the Thomas Sleight Cabin Preservation Project. Those in attendance include Spencer and Laurie Rich, Janet and Jerry Erklenes, Martha Cannon and Karen and LaMar Merrill from Friends United for Bear Lake; David and Luke Sleight from the Thomas Sleight family; Katherine Kirt, Luke Waldron, Fred Walter, and Jerry Meyers from Idaho Heritage Trust; and Dan Everhart from Idaho Preservation.