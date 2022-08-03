Dogpile in Pocatello
There’s a political fracas happening just north of here, where longtime Pocatello councilman Roger Bray reportedly said during a July 7 discussion on police staffing: “We have had a very efficient department, we’ve been able to take care of that ratio, because we are not as diverse a community as some.”
Yikes! That’ll ruffle some feathers. In parts south of here, Bray would have had his resignation signed and delivered to the pitchfork crowd by midnight the same day; in Idaho, as it happened, a couple weeks passed before anyone raised the topic. But steadfast and true are the wheels of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. By the time the council met again two weeks later, there was a long line of headhunters waiting for their shot.
Police chief Roger Schei showed up to call Bray’s comments “racist”; the firefighters’ union called them “abhorrent” and joined in calling for Bray’s resignation. Council president Rick Cheatum was “shocked, surprised, and disappointed”; councilwoman Linda Leeuwrik upped the bar with “racist” and “sexist”; councilman Josh Mansfield added “unacceptable and deeply harmful.”
Strangely, none of the horrified parties had spoken so much as a peep at the scene of the crime.
Of course anyone with his head out of the sand in 2022 can see why Bray is in trouble; what few will ask in 2022 is: What is the truth?
The U.S. Census Bureau has a “diversity index,” which gauges the likelihood that two citizens chosen at random will be of differing race or ethnicity. Of the fifty states plus the District of Columbia: Maine is lowest at 18.5%, and Hawaii highest at 76.0%.
The FBI, meanwhile, compiles violent crime rates. In the fifty states plus D.C., the three safest places by this metric are Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. On the diversity index, these three rank 51, 48, and 50, respectively. The three with the highest violent crime rates are: D.C., Alaska, and New Mexico. On the diversity index, these rank 5, 11, and 12, respectively.
Is it Racist! to notice that the most violent and the least violent states happen to be at opposite ends of the diversity spectrum? For those among the pack of grifters, opportunists, and the professionally offended class coming for Roger Bray, the answer is probably yes. As for the reeds jumping late into the pile, the answer is, “I go which way the wind blows.”
That’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Will it pay off for him?
Bray, for his part, is in damage control mode. While the pitchfork gang accuse him of “doubling and tripling down,” his response letter to the Idaho State Journal strikes a different note:
While we would all like to believe Idaho and Pocatello are uniformly welcoming toward people of every sector, this is not true. A young woman came to my office recently. She was desperate to leave Idaho because her life was threatened based on her race. Just this year a female athlete left ISU because she was not culturally comfortable. Six years ago, a New York Times headline stated, “Muslim Students Report Burglaries and Hate Literature at Idaho State.” In the last 24 hours I learned of a bi-racial couple that left our town to live where they feel more secure and accepted.
Diversity enriches! But we also have to be prepared for the reactions of some. I struck up a conversation with a taxi driver from India recently. He shared his belief that Toronto is the fastest growing city in North America because it embraces diverse populations and immigrants; and, therefore, offers an enticing multi-cultural quality of life to city residents and tourists. However, he also said there are growing pains because locals do not always welcome newcomers for a variety of reasons.
Ahh...so it isn’t diversity in itself that causes trouble, but rather the bigots who don’t enjoy diversity enough. We might need a different index from the Census folks to crack this one.
Reports of our death have been greatly exaggerated
I received a text: “Are you closed? Somebody told me the office looks abandoned.” Short hours and a “For Sale” sign will do that. We’re alive and kicking; stop on in.