OMG a monkeypox just flew over my house
In the newest iteration of control via fear, the World Health Organization announced over the weekend that monkeypox is a GLOBAL HEALTH EMERGENCY. Time to ramp up those population lockdowns, mask rituals, vaccine sales pitches, and health passports, perhaps. We shall see.
So far, the cases have been almost exclusively tied to the male homosexual community. The last time something like this happened was the early 1980s, when UCLA doctors noticed a devastating disease afflicting young men. In particular, it struck homosexuals with a habit of amyl nitrite (inhalant party drug) abuse and profligate sexual behavior. Doctors initially termed it "GRIDS" (Gay Related Immunodeficiency Syndrome) before branding considerations and a fear of stigma led to the revised term "AIDS."
Strangely, the dire predictions around a spread to heterosexuals, women, hemophiliacs, mosquito-bite victims, etc., never came to fruition, and four decades later, the vast majority of HIV carriers have never developed AIDS. The Berkeley professor and acclaimed virologist who first cried foul on this charade in the 1990s has since had his reputation ruined. You may wish to look him up: Dr. Peter Duesberg.
Meanwhile, the guy who pushed the official narrative, fed the hysteria, and led a massively lucrative expenditure on drugs and research...well, you know his name by now. Suffice to say, if you find yourself scratching your head at the various "virus" stories on television: this ain't their first rodeo.
We get letters
In my brief tenure at this paper, we've gotten zero letters from locals, which I trust reflects a contented readership. Or a lazy one. I'll give you the benefit of the doubt.
We do, however, get a steady trickle of letters from serial writers out of town. The same names keep popping up, with the same themes. They tend to be anti-Christian, anti-conservative, anti-tradition, veiled in a cloth of compassion, equality, human rights, etc. You'd almost think they get a stipend to flood editor email boxes weekly.
One regular correspondent this week wrote:
One way to evaluate the value of teaching in our society is to compare it against the situation of teachers in another great democracy like Rome.
He then explains how Emperor Vespasian valued education and, among other things, fined parents whose kids failed to understand civics. He concludes that perhaps we should be fining these remiss parents once again.
If the writer of this letter happens to read this paper, he might contemplate how Emperor Vespasian fits into a "great democracy." I hereby fine his parents fifty copper pieces and sentence him to the lion's den.
Musk and Guzzardi: who's right?
On page four this week, Joe Guzzardi responds to Elon Musk's claim that "a collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far.” Guzzardi in turn argues that an exploding global population is outstripping global resources. So who's right?
They both are. Guzzardi points out that the vast majority of the growth is coming from eight countries: Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, Philippines, and Tanzania.
Allow me to insert the unspoken data. The average IQ in each of these eight is: Congo (65), Egypt (76), Ethiopia (68), India (76), Nigeria (68), Pakistan (80), Phillippines (82), Tanzania (75).
By way of comparison, the current average IQ of Americans of all races is estimated to be 97. Until the 1970s, California schools considered 85 to be the cutoff for "mentally retarded." The threshold was subsequently amended to 70.
The situation is that the highest-IQ countries in the world have very low birthrates, and the lowest-IQ countries in the world are reproducing like rabbits. The plan, according to our betters at the UN and World Economic Forum: replace the dying populations with youth from the booming populations. It's important for GDP, you see.
You can hardly have the conversation without eliciting cries of racist!, eugenicist!, Nazi!, etc. Nonetheless, the case remains: if historically white Christian countries don't start making babies, they'll be wiped off the map.
What about the high-IQ Asian and Jewish countries?, you might ask. The answer is, they've already figured it out. Look at immigration policies and cultural "tolerance" in Japan, Israel, and Singapore, for starters. They understand what borders are for.
Bringing it all home
Another piece of fearmongering in the news at the moment is HOW CLIMATE CHANGE IS EMPTYING LAKE MEAD. (Forbes last week: "Why Is Lake Mead Shrinking? Climate Change Is A Major Reason.") Now consider the graph on this page, from a 2012 report by the Department of the Interior.
It doesn't take a Singaporean IQ to see that the changing factor here isn't the amount of water coming down the river. It is a population explosion in the southwest, driven almost entirely by immigration. Of course, the system can't admit that the disappearing water is due to mass migration and overuse; no, friends, it is your cars and your cows that are making the lake dry up. I reckon they'll be coming for those soon enough.
