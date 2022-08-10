Not all heroes wear capes
Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall posted to Facebook a photo of herself braving the streets in a mask and holding a recently removed 25-mph speed limit sign. Explained the mayor:
Not all heroes wear capes
Salt Lake City mayor Erin Mendenhall posted to Facebook a photo of herself braving the streets in a mask and holding a recently removed 25-mph speed limit sign. Explained the mayor:
This morning, we changed over one of the first speed limit signs in SLC from 25 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour.
Feeling safe on our local streets and sidewalks is something that must be a priority.
Over the next few weeks our teams will install 575 new 20 miles per hour signs throughout Salt Lake City’s neighborhoods. This will cover about 70% of the City’s public streets.
I haven’t spent a lot of time in SLC, but I have a hunch that if you ask folks what makes the streets feel unsafe, “people driving 25 mph” won’t be in the top five.
The post thus far has garnered 2,100 “likes” versus 22,000 “hahas.” Meanwhile a responding comment, “Virtue signal received. You may now proceed with extorting your residents,” has 16,000 likes and 1,300 hahas. The Faceberg masses aren’t having it.
At a glance the signs appear to run about $40 each, so the mayor is spending perhaps $25,000 on signs and an untold number on labor for the whole operation. Anyway, mind your speed should you head down that way, lest you end up paying for the signs yourself.
Monkeypox update
In a prior edition this column stated that monkeypox was “almost exclusively tied to the male homosexual community.” A couple stats crossed my newsfeed in recent days, including one from CDC saying that 98.4% of cases fall in the category of “men having sex with men.”
This verbiage keeps appearing in news stories and press conferences: “men having sex with men.” Hardly a whisper anywhere of the word “homosexual,” including the AP story on page 5. What gives?
As it turns out, “homosexual” is now on the no-no list, as the LGBT crowd say it recalls a time when the term was used as a medical diagnosis—thus “reinforcing the idea that being LGBT is an illness.”
Another statistic indicated that the median number of sex partners for monkeypox carriers was five in the prior thirty days.
Stay safe out there, male-to-male sex havers.
Robert Baden-Powell
The name of Robert Baden-Powell was new to me this week, as I scanned a copy of the original handbook of the Boy Scouts of America from 1910. Baden-Powell has quite a legacy, and a biography worth reading if you have a moment.
The excerpt on page 6 features his observations of England a century ago; one might think they’re doubly true of America today. It is little surprise that among the forces seeking to subvert and undermine the institutions of the West, Baden-Powell and his Scouts had a big target on their back.
The same forces chug along today. Teach your children well!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.