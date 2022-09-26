What a game
There are moments from youth that you’ll carry the rest of your life, and if you are a member of the 2022 Bear Lake varsity football team, Friday night was one of them.
As recounted by Coach Crane on the front page, the lads displayed an immense store of heart and confidence, even in moments when the tide seemed turned against them.
There is an old adage attributed to commentator Heywood Broun that can be paraphrased, “Sport does not build character, so much as reveal it.”
On Friday, the young men of the BLHS football squad showed what they are made of.
That thing flew outta nowhere
We have only the bare details, but Deputy Hymas of the Sheriff’s department was minding his own business and driving south on US-89 when a group of cows leapt gazelle-like into his path. One of these rascals struck the vehicle. Hymas is fine, the vehicle is moderately damaged, and the cow I reckon is hamburger. Let that be a lesson to her.
Trumperoni
Populists and nationalists in Italy—which is to say, anyone not wanting their country and culture to be overrun by migrants while the natives are locked down and abused by Covid restrictions—are cheering the ascendancy of their next prime minister.
Giorgia Meloni, as described on Wikipedia:
A right-wing populist and Italian nationalist, her political positions have been described as far right. She is opposed to abortion, euthanasia, and to partnerships, marriages, and parenting by same-sex couples, instead asserting that nuclear families are exclusively headed by male–female pairs. Opposed to the reception of non-European migrants and multiculturalism, she has been accused of xenophobia and Islamophobia. ... She has expressed controversial views, such as praising Italian dictator Benito Mussolini in 1996, and Giorgio Almirante in 2020, a Nazi collaborator and co-founder of MSI.
Well if they can’t write a paragraph about you without mentioning “far right,” various forms of “phobia,” and the N word, you’re doing something right. Will she be a puppet? A snake in disguise? Will she be undermined by the Italian version of Jared Kushner and the Wall Street machine? We shall see.
Donuts and extremism
Closer to home, you can get a taste of far-right extremism along with delicious donuts this week. Ammon Bundy will be at El Camino Donuts in Paris today (Sept. 28) at 3 p.m., and at the Allred Center in Montpelier from 6-8 p.m.
