I've seen this movie before
Two items of Logan news in recent days made me wince. The first revolved around a Facebook post by Logan Police, which read in part:
The past few years Cache Valley area has seen a large increase in panhandlers at many local businesses. Many of those we have met are from out of the area, and travel here for the purpose of asking for money.
People of this valley are kind and generous. However, panhandlers sometimes misrepresent their situation to solicit funds, preying on people’s sympathies with often fabricated stories of misfortune.
In the second story, Logan residents are getting hit with energy shortages. Via the Herald-Journal:
Logan residents will likely see a surcharge on their July energy bills, according to city officials.
The city is currently asking residents to voluntarily conserve energy as it gets hotter and there is higher demand, specifically in the evenings. Logan is currently having trouble with paying market power rates, Power and Light Director Mark Montgomery said, because the city’s need is exceeding the energy it has under contract.
I likely needn't tell you what place this reminds me of. I grew up in rural California—in fact in a little mountain town that once felt a lot like Bear Lake does today. By the time I finished school in the early 2000s, the degradation and decay were evident. Being possessed of a preference for freedom and perhaps a naïve notion about voting with one's feet, I took my dog and pickup and left. I eventually settled in Las Vegas, where for another decade you could again sit and watch the cancer ooze and creep and people would swear Nevada would never become California. Oh, how things can flip in a hurry.
In part you'll see new regulations and inspectors and fees and taxes, and most of the time these will be sold to you as a way to protect the community. Don't be fooled. The rot you fear has no respect for your representatives and their regulations, and in fact will often use them to advantage.
I'll write on this topic more in the future; in the meantime may I humbly suggest: The road to hell is paved with "good" regulations.
Kids these days
At a recent tribute performed by the VFW in the Montpelier Cemetery, a friendly young woman mentioned that she couldn't read a letter written by the deceased, as it was in cursive. Her grandmother read it aloud to her instead.
She also said she was excited for the ceremony, where they were going to "shoot guns and do tapping."
I had to disappoint her and tell her "Taps" was a song and not a dance routine.
Covid shots possibly not great for menstruating humanoids
An NBC News story ran with the headline "Menstrual changes after Covid vaccines may be far more common than previously known."
This is no surprise to people who had their antennae up a year ago, though they were generally derided as "conspiracy theorists" for mentioning it. Many such cases.
More impressive, though, was that the journalist managed to write the entire article of several hundred words without once using the words "woman" or "women." They are simply "people who menstruate," you see. Anyway, tread carefully with those shots, all you ovary-havers and other menstruating specimens.
Nick of time
The new memorial in Paris, meanwhile, went up with the verbiage "dedicated to honor all the men and women" of the armed forces. Probably smart to get those categories in stone...