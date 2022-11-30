A BLACK, A LATINO AND A JEW WALK INTO A BAR
…or into Mar-a-Lago, to be more precise. Ex-president Trump last week hosted Kanye West for dinner at his country club; West in turn brought along new pals Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos.
Fuentes, if you’re not familiar, is the zoomer (that’s Gen Z, for you boomers) political commentator who leads the America First faction of Trump loyalists. He’s 24, Catholic, and open enough about matters of race, immigration, and Jewish power that he’s long since banned from the hugbox safe spaces of YouTube, Twitter, and the like.
Because the mainstream press doesn’t know how to deal with a Christian Latino right-winger, the usual epithets come out.
New York Times: “Trump’s Latest Dinner Guest: Nick Fuentes, White Supremacist”
NBC: “Trump team does damage control after he dines with Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes”
CNN: “Trump hosted Holocaust Denier at Mar-a-Lago estate”
Trump wasted no time in disavowing the whole affair, saying he had no idea who Fuentes was, and that it was Kanye’s fault for bringing Fuentes along.
By all accounts the meeting was chilly. Kanye and friends expressed their lack of enthusiasm with Trump’s campaign announcement, and their desire that Trump prioritize America and Christian values, and perhaps less so the interests of Israel and Jews. Trump, for his part, reportedly was irritated that onlookers seemed more excited about Kanye than about him, and couldn’t wait to shoo the group off the property.
The mainstream press made less note of the presence of Yiannopoulos, who is worth a brief character sketch here. Milo made waves in 2016-17, touring the college circuit with a mix of right-wing talking points and aggressive homosexuality. While the MSM painted him with the usual labels of racist/extremist/Nazi/etc, Milo enjoyed pointing out that as a homosexual Jew who liked black men, the labels didn’t carry much water.
In recent years Milo has made a public show of renouncing his Sodomite ways and coming to Jesus, and at the moment espouses views mostly indistinguishable from those of Fuentes. Wrote Milo of the Mar-a-Lago episode:
Nick and Ye didn’t discredit Trump’s 2024 campaign with that dinner meeting. Trump did that himself by having the most boring low-energy announcement speech in history. He did it by continuing to suck the boots of the Jewish powers that be who hate Jesus Christ, hate our country, and see us all as disposable cattle according to their “holy” book. Trump WILL start putting Jesus Christ first in his campaign messaging or he WILL be left in the dust of someone who does. It’s that simple. We’re done putting Jewish interests first. It’s time we put Jesus Christ first again in this country. Nothing and no one is going to get in our way to make that happen.
There’s a lot to untangle here, but one thing’s for sure: it’s the strangest bunch of White Supremacists you’ve ever seen. Hold on to your hats; the show has just begun.
