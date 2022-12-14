“BEST I CAN DO IS THIS BASKETBALL PLAYER”
The hot item this week was a prisoner swap between the US and Russia. Russia got back the reputed “Merchant of Death” Victor Bout, who was said to have supplied heavy arms to the Taliban in Afghanistan.
The US, in turn, welcomed home basketball player Brittney Griner, who had been caught carrying marijuana derivatives on a trip to Russia in February.
One commenter said this was the “first time anybody cared about a WNBA trade”; others pointed out the apparent imbalance in the value of the swap, and noted that former US Marine Paul Whelan got ignored in the deal.
“Brittney is more than an athlete, more than an Olympian,” said White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. “She is important role model and inspiration to millions of Americans, particularly the LGBTQI+ Americans and women of color.”
Whelan, who was arrested in 2018 and accused of spying, was left to ask: What about me, bro?
“I’m happy that Brittney is going home today and that Trevor [Reed, swapped earlier this year] went home when he did. But I don’t understand why I’m still here. My bags are packed, I’m ready to go home, I just need an airplane to come and get me.”
THOSE RASCAL ANGLO-SAXONS
Mr. Bout, on arriving in Russia, had an hour-long sit-down with the media outlet RT.
“I enjoy this happiness: to be with my loved ones, to be in my native country,” said Bout. “Enjoy the snow, the air of freedom. There is reverse racism in America right now. Being a white person, a normal person who wants a family, who wants children, who wants to love is very hard. And I want it.
“What is happening now in the West is the suicide of civilization. If this suicide is not prevented, as least in the territory that is not controlled by the Anglo-Saxons, then the entire planet will commit suicide. This goes in all directions: both drugs and LGBT … Now in American schools they teach first-graders that, it turns out, there are 72 genders.”
Griner hasn’t yet spoken to the press; Twitter commentary at the moment is revolving largely around a series of photos in which the 6-foot-8 Griner appears shirtless and, well, quite male.
ELON STRIKES AGAIN
Elon Musk is still making waves over at Twitter, including some unsurprising revelations about election tomfoolery within the company. Will anything come of it? If past is prologue, no.
Another item there: the quick disappearance of thousands of accounts that had spread sexualized child material unfettered for years.
As it turns out, the company’s former “Head of Trust & Safety,” Yoel Roth, apparently had written his Ph.D. thesis around the theory that children should be able to access adult internet content. Elon took note of the fact and publicized it.
In the same week, he announced: “My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci.”
Elon is still playing awful comfy with the China/WEF technocracy agenda, but in the short run he’s also poking a few of the world’s worst people right in the eye. May he continue.
