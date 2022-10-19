Support Local Journalism

American Icarus

The hair on my head isn’t yet grey, and I can remember a time when the US used to scold China on “internet censorship.” Where’s the human dignity? The right to dissent? The freedom of expression? Good thing we live in a democracy under the rule of law. If you had those five on your Bingo card, you’d have done well in a lot of presidential speeches from, say, 1998 to 2008.

