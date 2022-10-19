The hair on my head isn’t yet grey, and I can remember a time when the US used to scold China on “internet censorship.” Where’s the human dignity? The right to dissent? The freedom of expression? Good thing we live in a democracy under the rule of law. If you had those five on your Bingo card, you’d have done well in a lot of presidential speeches from, say, 1998 to 2008.
It’s almost quaint to think back on it. Today, maybe half the American populace has been booted from its own public square, thanks to various policies citing “misinformation,” “hate speech,” and the like. Of course, the speech police here have the pesky First Amendment to contend with, but no matter—rather than have the government ban speech directly, they can simply have private companies do their bidding.
At the moment, you can still participate on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and their ilk, so long as you don’t question: election results, climate science, vaccine science, the changing definition of biological sex, the purpose or benefits of mass immigration, the perfect equality of all people and cultures…did I miss anything? I’m guessing you can add a few off the top of your head.
In political circles, writers have long cited the “third rail,” which signifies topics one can’t touch without getting fried. (For the honest country folk among you, the term derives from the electrified rail in subway systems.) In the past this might be farm subsidies, social security benefits, off-shoring jobs…or whatever the hot-button issue of the day was.
Today the third rail is both huge and highly charged, and it doesn’t just apply to politicians. Say the wrong thing on Facebook, lose your job. Speak the wrong opinion in public, get filmed and have the mob come after you. God forbid you’re a white lady having a bad day…Karen.
And so we come to the curious case of Kanye West, who suddenly seems on a mission to find the highest-voltage part of the rail and plant his tongue on it.
It began with West appearing in public with black commentator Candace Owens, the pair of them each wearing a “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Until that point, the slogan had mostly been associated with an activist group of whites, who generally post stickers and hang banners about crimes against white citizens, and who appear as a “hate group” on the roster of the ADL.
This stunt led to the cancellation of several of West’s upcoming shows, a warning to Owens to distance herself, and an apparently coordinated attempt to bring West back onto the polite reservation. Did it work? Ohhhhh no it did not.
At the moment, West is doing an interview tour, talking largely about Jews and the Jewish power structure. Whew lads!, as they say. The last guy in entertainment to try this was Michael Jackson, and suffice to say, things did not go well for him afterward. If you haven’t seen the animated gif of Jackson munching popcorn, it’s newly and keenly appropriate.
What happens when the wrong-think criminal is a black guy with a huge following who can't simply be called a Nazi? We shall see.
