I’m happy to add James Corbett to our stable of contributors this week. James is a Canadian writer living in Japan, and has made a career of cracking official narratives and sniffing out stories the mainstream press won’t touch. Detractors like to slap the “conspiracy theorist” label on him; he prefers “conspiracy realist.”
If you’re not familiar with the parlance of the dissident/skeptic spheres, these folks often mention different-colored pills. It started as a reference to the film The Matrix, in which the lead character is given a choice to either eat a red pill, and learn the truth of the universe, or to eat a blue pill, and return to his oblivious daydream existence—which is to say, life as we know it.
And so, people now speak of being “redpilled” as seeing through the charades of false media narratives, false history, false science. A “black pill” is a piece of information that induces a sense of doom or despair; a “white pill” is one that brings hope. This should be adequate preface to Corbett’s article this week; if you like what he does, you can find a prodigious amount of research, text and video content at corbettreport.com.
You can’t fire me; I quit
After ducking and diving for the last several weeks, Roger Bray has resigned his post on the Pocatello city council. He wasn’t the only one: two fellow councilmembers quit alongside him. The departing faction seems to think the remaining contingent of mayor, councilmembers and police chief are corrupt; in turn the remainers accuse those leaving of unprofessional behavior and, as earlier noted in this space, the capital crime of racism in the case of Bray.
Coverage from Idaho State Journal can be found on page seven.
California notes
A couple items crossed my desk in the last week regarding the left coast. Near my old school in Berkeley, there’s a housing cooperative that excludes white people from living there, and even from appearing in common areas as a guest. For Pete’s sake, if you’re going to bring a white person around, have the decency to warn your fellow residents and not let him roam freely.
The law school there had its name stripped a couple years ago. I decided to read up on it after seeing the other story. “UC Berkeley removes racist John Boalt’s name from law school,” says the headline on the university’s own page. Turns out that in the late 1800s, the attorney Boalt had made comments to the effect of, “Chinese people and white people have never co-occupied territory without one being subjugated to the other; therefore we should limit Chinese immigration.”
Well! You can imagine how shocked and horrified the scholars were, when they dug this up a few years ago. Right away they set up a commission, and in the write-up you can see its members standing proud outside the building where the monster’s name was removed. One of these dismantlers of tyranny and oppression was a bearded man pictured in bra and dress. Stunning and brave, you might say.
I hope these folks don’t get hold of the less-publicized speeches of Abe Lincoln...