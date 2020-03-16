News-examiner

FROM THE PUBLISHER

 Dear readers,

We at The News-Examiner value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.

We are still here to serve you, however. Please contact the following departments:

208-847-0552

CIRCULATION: Bobbi Moore

CLASSIFIED: Holly Parslow

ADVERTISING: Holly Parslow

NEWS: Michelle Higley/ Valerie Hayes

 Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit News-Examiner.net

Travis Quast, President and Publisher

