FROM THE PUBLISHER
Dear readers,
We at The News-Examiner value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
We are still here to serve you, however. Please contact the following departments:
208-847-0552
CIRCULATION: Bobbi Moore
CLASSIFIED: Holly Parslow
ADVERTISING: Holly Parslow
NEWS: Michelle Higley/ Valerie Hayes
Thank you for understanding. We will continue our news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit News-Examiner.net
Travis Quast, President and Publisher