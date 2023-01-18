a

Citizens turned out in large numbers to hear the proposed height exemption for the Latter-day Saints temple.

 Charlie Wagner

Support Local Journalism

Subscribe

An overflow crowd showed for the Montpelier planning and zoning meeting Jan. 12, with a decision on a height exemption for the proposed LDS temple in the balance.

Under city ordinance, occupied spaces are limited to 35 feet in height; the temple as planned will have occupied space to 56 feet, and a spire reaching to 152 feet. Spires are not limited by ordinance.


Tags

Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.