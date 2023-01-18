An overflow crowd showed for the Montpelier planning and zoning meeting Jan. 12, with a decision on a height exemption for the proposed LDS temple in the balance.
Under city ordinance, occupied spaces are limited to 35 feet in height; the temple as planned will have occupied space to 56 feet, and a spire reaching to 152 feet. Spires are not limited by ordinance.
The committee heard from citizens on both sides of the debate. Several commenters emphasized the aesthetic and economic benefits that the temple would bring.
Among the skeptics were several who hoped the church would make amends for the parking lot that has been removed from use for the adjacent public library.
Proponents of the temple pointed out that the parking lot had never belonged to the library, and made unspecified assurances that the church would take care of the community and its neighbors.
Two project managers for the church emphasized their nearby roots, their intention to use local labor where possible, and the general boon that temple projects have been to other cities.
Other questions involved fire concerns, the visual imposition on nearby neighbors, and what sort of message the city might send with the addition of a temple.
In the end, the commission voted unanimously to recommend approval of the height exemption. The matter will next be decided by the Montpelier city council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.