The first monthly Bear Lake Memorial Hospital Board Meeting of 2020 was held Jan. 28. The meeting was called to order by Chairman Cordell Passey. All board members were present, including County Commissioner Vaughn Rasmussen, with the exception of Maxine Matthews.
Chairman Passey welcomed everyone, including Gary Griffin as Ex-Officio who will be sitting on the board. Dr. Griffin introduced himself as an anaesthesia provider who retired in 2016.
The agenda was then approved with one exception. The item "Budget" under "Finance" was removed.
At that point, Lila Rigby was given the Oath of Office by Commissioner Rasmussen and reinstated as a board member.
The board members were then directed to sign Compliance, Disclosure of Interest, and Confidentiality Paperwork, after which board elections were made. Cordell Passey was elected as Chairman of the Hospital Board, Craig Culver as Vice-Chairman, and Maxine Matthews as Secretary. Committee assignments were then read and accepted as follows: Med Staff Representative: Cordell Passey; Executive Committee Staff: Cordell Passey, Craig Culver, and Maxine Matthews; Credentialing Recruitment and Credentialing Committee: Lila Rigby, Mark Harris, and Craig Culver; Auxiliary Representatives: Maxine Matthews and Emily Transtrum; Personnel Committee: Trecia Sparks, Michael Blauer, Maxine Matthews, Laurie Harrison, Lila Rigby and Gary Griffin; Budget Finance Committee: Craig Culver, Lila Rigby, Cordell Passey, Gary Griffin, Leslie Crane, Erica Erickson, and Michael Blauer; Home Health Representatives: Laurie Harrison and Lila Rigby; Physical Plan Facilities: Mark Harris, Cordell Passey, and Craig Culver; Scholarship Committee: Maxine Matthews, Laurie Harrison, Leslie Crane, Angel DeClark, Trecia Sparks, and Mindy Ward; Safety and Quality: Laurie Harrison, Mark Harris, Maxine Matthews, Angel DeClark, Mindy Ward, and Greg White; and Compliance Committee: Michael Blauer, Cordell Passey, Maxine Matthews, Emily Transtrum, and Trecia Sparks.
At that point, a Board Education video was presented as part of the Summit Series. This month's subject was "Difficult Discussions."
In Board Rounding, Craig Culver reported that he met with Marissa in Dietary and found that she is very upbeat. She is delegating more and well-staffed.
Emily Transtrum met with Tracy Park, the Foundation Director. He has had two events, the Healthier You Conference, which was a great event with great speakers, and the Winterfest, which had positive feedback. The Snowball Dance is coming up. Tracy has a lot of goals, one of which is to make 220 visits this year, getting to know others better.
Laurie Harrison met with Jared in respiratory therapy. He showed her the sleep lab where they test for breathing abnormalities. She said it was very interesting, it is going good, and they keep really busy.
Commissioner Rasmussen mentioned that they might see more of the employees rather than just the department heads in the future.
The People's Choice Award Nominee for December 2019 was Robert Dyer.
Those people honored for their years of service were Frances Pratt (5 years), Jody Merritt (5 years), Bailee Argyle (5 years), Tonia Cleary (10 years), and Carson Price (25 years).
The minutes from December's meeting were approved with the note that "Rounding" had Chairman Passey in "Central Supply," which is incorrect.
Leslie Crane gave the financial report. She said that November and December were both fairly poor months business-wise but that December took over. Gross for November was $3 million and December was $4.5 million. They had 142 days of cash at the end of the year. Main notable operating income for loss was $548,000 and at the end of the year they were at $729,000. Medicare was a larger payable than anticipated, but they feel that's an error, so it will settle out in a few months. It was a much better year than last year.
Julie Nelson gave the Foundation Report. She reported that they didn't feel the Winterfest was as well attended as it could have been. They did, however, hear positive things about it. She said it was good to have more employee participation. They also had an auction set up in the hallway of the hospital which typically brings in $400 to $500. Casino Night in March is a fundraiser for student senior projects, and the Snowball Dance is Feb. 15.
In the Strategic Plan portion, Mike Blauer reported that the Department Head Retreat will be soon and they will be discussing setting goals.
In the report from the Safety and Quality Committee, Laurie Harrison met with Angel DeClark and Mindy Ward who reported on medication errors, which were low. HCAPs were above or at national and state levels. Sometimes survey returns are lower but they are looking at trends. It was a great report on safety and survey areas.
The Board then approved bad debt for the month of December in the amount of $81,826.54 and January in the amount of $48,996.00 for a total of $130,823.18.
Trecia Sparks then gave a presentation on the Stark Law, which is a healthcare fraud and abuse law prohibiting physicians from referring patients to services that the doctor has a financial relationship with. There is strict liability for the law, and it is enforced by the federal government.
Laurie Harrison reported that there were five recommendations on scholarships: Callie Clark, Joseph Swaton, Kodi Ann Freeman, Mindy Ward, and Siddy James.
Lila Ribgy reported a mandatory two-year review for Jon Ahlstrom, M.D., Jacob Lufkin, CRNA, Justin Lamb, DO, Matthew Williamson, DO, and Steven Larsen, MD; Initial Application for Glenn Robertson, MD; Direct Radiology for John Blackwell, MD, and Joshua Kuroiwa, M.D, and Changes in Privileges for Nicholas Packer, M.D.
Cordell Passey reported that the Home Health Stats and Scorecard look good and the volume looks pretty good. He also said that the Senior and Auxiliary Newsletter looks good and is well done.
There was no change in the Annual Compliance Policy Review.
Vanessa mentioned that the 2020 Board Retreat will be in the Marriott in Logan around Oct. 16 and 17 or 23 and 24. They will be informed which it will be.
Mike Blauer informed the board that they had reached out to Director Jeppson who is willing to come and meet with the board regarding what is happening with the state. They have started conversations about dates. He was just letting the group know so they can think about it.
Dr. Jacobson, who is the new Chief of Staff at the hospital, reported on the Medical Minds class that has been taking place at the High School and how well it has been received by the students. This is a program to recruit homegrown providers or staff by getting junior high and high school students interested in medical careers. Each month a different medical career is introduced, and the students are given a hands-on activity that they can participate in. Just this last month, Dr. Packer did a hands-on laparoscopic activity. This next month they will be dissecting cow hearts with Dr. Maddox. Dr. Heeder wants them to start going to the middle school as well. All the physicians and departments have come together and responded very well. The students are also doing a community outreach program.
Chairman Passey then told the board how thankful he is for how great the hospital was when his mom passed away a few weeks ago. He is thankful for all the tools, resources, and support that were available to him and his family.
The meeting was then adjourned, and the board went into executive session.
No motions were made during the executive session.