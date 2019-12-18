Gary Teuscher has been a fixture as a CPA in Montpelier doing audits and taxes for 34 years. He has run the firm with the help of several people, including his wife, Sylvia, daughter, Mauria, and son, James, in the old Medical Arts Building since he bought the business from Carl Alder in 1986.
Gary was born and raised in Geneva. He graduated from Montpelier High School then went on to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the North Argentine mission in South America. After that, he attended and graduated from the University of Idaho in 1972.
After graduating, Gary went to work for Arthur Anderson. There was some moving back and forth, but he ended up in Boise where he commuted to Seattle because the company he worked for audited Boise Cascade. He spent two years there.
In 1974, his father decided to settle down, so Gary came home, bought out the dairy, bought cattle, and went into the dairy business. He also worked for himself on the side doing some city audits and taxes. He did this from 1974 to 1986 when Carl Alder's wife got a job in Mesa, AZ, and he sold his business to Gary.
Since that time, the business has grown exponentially. The firm now does about 600 to 700 personal tax returns and 100 to 150 business returns a year. Gary worked alone for the first few years. He was doing taxes by hand to begin with, but finally bought the first computer. He did taxes on it for a couple of years and then had to put another hard drive in it. He worked on it for another couple of years and ended up having to purchase a bigger computer. But since 1986, he has been doing taxes on a computer.
Then, he had a friend who had worked with him who had a brother who was a CPA moving back from Cokeville. He began working for Gary from October 1 working on audits until April 15. Then he would go work for his dad on the ranch. He worked for three or four years like that, then he moved to Rock Springs.
After that, Gary's brother-in-law came home from the service retiring with an accounting degree. He worked for Gary for nine years and then got a call as a mission president with his wife.
After that, Gary's daughter, Mauria (spelled like they do in South America), who has a degree in accounting, had been working in a medical office, but moved back to Montpelier in 2004 to work in the firm. A few years later, his son, James, with a degree in business, was going to go back and get an accounting degree at Idaho State and Utah State, but Gary asked him to come and do taxes first. He moved back and helped on the ranch in the fall and then came in to do taxes. He then got his degree in accounting online through Western Governor's University. So, they all have accounting degrees, they are not just CPAs.
Gary's wife, Sylvia, has also worked in the front office since 1994. He says, "It's a family affair."
When Gary's parents passed away, James moved out to the ranch and took over the family home. He and Gary feed cows in the morning and then come into the office to work.
As far as the CPA firm goes, they do a lot of audits for most of the surrounding cities and the county and have since 1986. They also have to go through a peer review every three years where another company picks a couple of their audits and goes over them then Gary and the firm get to say whether they agree with their findings. They are in the process of having one of those reviews now. They are also getting ready for tax season and performing audits.
Gary and Sylvia were married in 1969, so they have been married 50 years. They had nine children, eight living: Mauria, James, Abigail, Rachael, David, Rebecca, Sarah and Jared. They also have 20 grandchildren. The oldest grandchild is serving a mission in North Carolina, and the second oldest is serving a mission in London.
Their family has always been active in their church, and Gary has held many callings in their ward and stake. In 1975 he was called as Bishop of the Geneva Ward. He has also served on the High Council. He was called as Bishop of the Geneva ward a second time in 1980 then released in 2001 and called as the Stake Clerk where he served until he was called as the Stake President. He is now in his eighth year in that position.
Sylvia has served in both the Relief Society and Primary presidencies on both the ward and stake level.