I have been asked to relate some of my memories of my dad, Gary Thompson. I've had several days of remembering things that happened and all the things he taught me as I grew up.
Precious Memories!
My biggest memory is that he was a hard worker. He was the last child born to his parents, child number seven. When I was little, two to three years old, we lived next door to my grandparents, Abe and Mabel Thompson, and oh, it was so fun to be able to go to their house.
Some of my fondest memories are when my dad had sheep, taking care of the bum lambs, and when we moved the whole herd to the ranch for the summer. That was a big job, trailing the sheep on the highway from home in Georgetown out to the gas plant, and then from there down to the Bear River where my dad owned land. The sheep stayed there all summer. Then, in the fall, we trailed them and the baby sheep home again, walking the whole distance, waving a bright orange flag so the cars and trucks would see the sheep.
My dad farmed 500 acres of dry farm land. He also ran 90 acres that he leased from Vern Dunn right behind our home. He leased those acres for 30 years.
My siblings and I were taught, "If a job is worth doing, it's worth doing it well."
My mother pleaded with my dad to build a dairy barn and she would milk the cows. So, finally he did! It was one where two cows were in the barn at the same time, and she stood between them with their udders at hand level. She milked 12 cows morning and night for four years. Mom loved those cows so much that she wanted more.
So, my dad bull-dozed that barn down and had a new one built where she and us kids milked 120 cows; eight in the barn at a time. We did this until we all graduated from high school and left home.
I can't ever remember my dad getting angry with us or scolding us, even when we really needed it. He has always been very patient.
After my dad quit farming and running the dairy, he and my mom began working in the Logan Temple. They felt the peace and quiet of doing the Lord's work for 15 years.
I, along with my sisters, had many great times with my dad. My mother would pack my dad's lunch, and we were always excited to see what he didn't eat; cookies or crackers or whatever, it always tasted better after he brought it home.
I have many good memories of feeding calves, picking rocks, poisoning squirrels, riding horses, riding in the big red grain truck to take a load of grain to the mill, and just being a daughter of Gary Thompson.
Precious Memories.