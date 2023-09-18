A propane tank leak brought a rush of fire engines and sheriff’s deputies to Fish Haven’s center on Highway 89 on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 14. The leak occurred at the Steve and Jamie McGhie property when a backhoe swung too close to two 2,000-gallon tanks, hitting and disconnecting the valves. Propane began escaping immediately, with such velocity that the sound could be heard more than five homes away.
Safety precautions included stopping north- and sound-bound traffic and evacuating several nearby homeowners. The extreme ends of the evacuation order included the Barker home on the north and the Jensen household to the south. Those evacuating early included Jack and Marjorie Ruch, who reside immediately next door. They waited several hours for the all-clear signal before returning to their home. Marjorie commented, “When I heard the loud whistle and smelled the propane, I told Jack we had to leave right now!”
The McGhies' contractor was demolishing an outdated foundation when the valves were damaged. Paris City’s new City Hall had been removed from the site recently, exposing the foundation. In earlier developments, the McGhies' adjacent garage had collapsed due to the winter’s heavy snows. Both incidents preceded construction of a new home at the site.
Fish Haven resident Henry Howell was among the first responders and stayed with the fire engine throughout the episode. Several displaced homeowners congregated at the Clark and Linda Stock residence where the sounds of the escaping fuel could still be heard. Neighbor Joyce Nelson drove by after waiting in traffic and commented, “Clark and Linda were ready—they had lawn chairs under their tree!”
