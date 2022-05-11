Undertaking an historical review of the beginnings of the Bear Lake County Ambulance Service, Ada DeClark and her fellow EMTs contacted as many former ambulance service members as possible to gather on the evening of May 2nd.
Farrell and Judy Brown traveled from Afton to commemorate Farrell’s years with the ambulance service from 1974 through 1989. Brent Lewis (call number 55) was on hand as part of the first class of the county’s first responders, having started during the inaugural year of 1973 and continuing until 2000. No. 41, Lee Nelson was an EMT from 1989 through 2022; Vaughn Rasmussen (#53 and a current county dignitary as County Commission Chair) served for ten years; Clark Stock (#74) from 1974 through 1992; Mark Peterson (#21) for 8.5 years; Nina Nelson began in 1992, John Martinez (#79) participated from 1979 to 2018, Chris Holjeson Smith (#31) 1994-2012, Judy Probst Long (#42) dedicated her time from 1983 to 1994 and Kathy Price gave years to the service as well.
Ed Izatt, an “old one” from 1974 through 1985, later lived and worked out-of-state while remaining an EMT. Exhibiting the long-term dedication of his co-horts, Ed re-certified in Idaho during 2019, and promptly accompanied his RN daughter, Kimberlee, to render medical aid in Zimbabwe.
Among many not present were Ardee Helm and Michelle Higley; Ardee having retired from private law practice and his position as the County Attorney, and Michelle having only recently left her demanding post as News-Examiner editor and manager. Current members of the service joined their “elders” to enjoy the evening, swap stories and climb in “the rig” to see and show what’s new in emergency medical transport.
Among the first 16 county residents who became EMTs were Judy Long and Brent Lewis. Their calls for medical aid were answered in Matthews Mortuary’s station wagon because, Brent reminisced, “it didn’t matter one way or the other” how the patient fared by the end of the run.
There were some hiccups along the way, such as the 45-minute wait to find the vehicle keys. Transferring a patient outside the valley, one ambulance lost a mirror when it when an oncoming vehicle side-swiped it. The two on-board EMTs concluded the incident had been fair to everyone since the other vehicle lost its mirror at the same time.
Dr. Glenn Schoper supervised and trained ambulance service members for many of his years as a Montpelier physician. He was astonished that the new-fangled defibrillator donated by the Paris Lions Club was accurate when he manually checked vitals upon the patient’s arrival.
Frank Bartlome, John Martinez and Brent Lewis scrambled to take a new mother to the hospital before her baby arrived. Too late as it turned out, so they triumphantly ferried the newborn into the emergency room along with the exhausted mom.
No one could forget the arrow lodged in a patient’s body, the mouth-to-mouth resuscitation throughout the zig-zagging miles or the perilous helicopter landings.
Tragedies also populated remembrances. The camaraderie of shared difficulties were evidenced by heads and voices lowered when discussing the two little girls whose mom had not survived. EMTs shuddered thinking about people thrown far from a wreck, the crushed bones, the terminal lacerations, the ripped ligaments and the “jaws of life” required to disengage mangled limbs from vehicles.
Distraught family members; frantic attempts to wrap a patient tightly enough; the need to move quickly but carefully; and, of most importance, to do no harm. All these cares and more marked faces around the room. Old members and new ones took time to congratulate each other on not only enduring the continuous training but also in taking “just one more run” to give back to the valley and the people they all strive to serve.
With fond thanks shared and a plan to gather annually for a BBQ with even more friends from their “good ol’ days,” backs were slapped and promises made to see each other soon. The summer BBQ gathering will be finalized shortly, incorporating plans to increase attendance along with an excellent opportunity to reunite.