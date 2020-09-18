For your convenience you can register and request an absentee ballot online at idahovotes.Gov
POLLING PLACES WILL BE OPEN NOVEMBER 3RD, 2020.
ELECTION DAY REGISTRATION IS AVAILABLE AT THE POLLS.
Reminder: October 9th, is the last day to pre-register to vote with the county clerk’s office to vote in the November 3rd, general election. Election Day Registration is available at the polls.
Absentee Voting is available in-person at the County Clerk’s Office or by mail. Mail-in applications for absentee ballot must be received in the clerk’s office by October 23rd and returned ballots must be received by November 3rd at 8:00 pm. In-person absentee voting will take place until October 30th at 5:00 p.