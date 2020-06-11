The Georgetown City Council held its regular monthly meeting June 9, 2020, at 7 p.m. All council members were present, and Attorney Adam McKenzie came to the meeting around 7:30 p.m.
Gary Teuscher, CPA, and James Teuscher, presented the audit for fiscal year 2018-2019 and said that Georgetown City is “still in good shape and manages its money well.” The audit was accepted.
Kevin Martin of Sunrise Engineering gave an update on the Water Project that is ongoing. He said that Ready Service Jobbers is back and ready to start working. They have met with Shane on what needs to be completed, and their intention is to start working on 5th Street for the river crossing next. They will then begin working on PRVs, which will require that the town’s water be shut down two scheduled times for 8-10 hours each time. Residents will be notified.
Danielle Culver, a resident at the top of Stringtown Lane, then asked the council about selling a piece of her property to a neighbor so that he will have a large enough access to drive equipment through to his property. The council approved that she can do what she needs to with the land.
Heather Griffin of Georgetown was present at the meeting and was concerned that her dog would be considered a dangerous animal according to the ordinance. She has already put up a 6-foot fence and is willing to purchase insurance. The council told her she has taken all the precautions needed, and more than most do. They were happy with her and told her to wait for the new ordinance to go through.
Dog Ordinance #97 was passed and will be posted on the Georgetown City website, in the Georgetown Post Office, and a summary will be posted in the News Examiner. One of the items revised in the ordinance is that if people fail to get their dogs licensed, there is a penalty of up to $150. It is a lot cheaper to just get them done for the $5 it costs if they are spayed or neutered, or $10 if they are not. Make sure to have proof of rabies shots. There is also a kennel fee of $25 for those who have over five dogs, plus $10 for every dog over the five.
Amendment to Ordinance #30 – Trailer Ordinance – was passed and will be posted in the Georgetown Post Office, on the City’s website, and in the News Examiner. The ordinance says that you can live in a trailer for up to 30 days, but if you are building, you need to come in to City Hall and get a permit and re-evaluate how long you will be in the trailer. If you hook up to water and sewer services, you will be responsible for those fees. The City wants to eliminate people from coming to live in a trailer for extended periods. If you live in a trailer while building, you need to show progress of building or planning to build, not just parking a trailer on a lot for an extended period of time without an end in sight.
Secretary Marty Nate then mentioned that she has ordered new siding to re-side the City Hall building. The hand rail on the ramp to the front door will also be repainted. She also reported that there will be a community garage sail at the end of June. Also, there will not be a Twin Creeks celebration this year due to COVID-19. Instead, the City is going to do movies in the park on a couple of Friday and Saturday nights throughout the summer months. The movies will start on June 26. These will be good, family movies, such as Sand Lot and others. There will be popcorn available, and then the pop machine will be available as well.
The council also approved giving the Bear Lake Senior Center $500 to help them get back up and running.
In the Police Report, there were 15 contacts for the month. There is a concern about kids riding four-wheelers well above the speed limit down Stringtown Lane without helmets. They want to remind everyone to be safe. Also, there had to be a number of shutoffs in the city for delinquent water and sewer accounts.
In the Maintenance Report, there was a new water and sewer hookup for Brent Peterson, who is getting ready to move in. Shane and Alan are going to work on building up the road that goes up to the water tank where they are installing the new power pole for the water project for the new chlorinator building. They will also be having someone come to spray weeds along Stringtown Lane. The council complemented both Shane and Alan on the job they have done along the park and the cemetery and how nice they look.
In office business, it was reported that there were 14 delinquent water and sewer accounts for the month.
The council performed signing of checks and vouchers for May’s bills, and the meeting was adjourned.