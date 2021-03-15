Georgetown City Council held it’s regular monthly meeting Wednesday, Mar. 10. All members of the council were present.
Mayor Steve Waechtler conducted the meeting.
The Zoning Ordinance was continued to be tabled until a later date.
The Animal Ordinance was discussed, and Secretary Marty Nate stated she thought a section should be added indicating that animals raised for 4-H projects should be allowed. The council also discussed how many pigs should be allowed on each property, and it was decided the ordinance will state up to four pigs can be raised for meat purposes for immediate family and not for business purposes. There will also be something that states pig areas must be maintained.
Curtis McKinney was on the agenda to talk about Emergency Preparedness; however, he was not present at the meeting. Mayor Waechtler mentioned McKinney talked with him about the possibility of becoming a “backup” operator for City water and sewer issues. He offered to do the work without pay to help when the two city employees are not available or to help them when needed. He has experience through the military, and the council decided his helping out would be a good idea. McKinney said he “just wants to be part of the community and be of service.”
As far as Emergency Preparedness, it was discussed that generally Georgetown City follows the Bear Lake County Emergency Preparedness Plan.
It was agreed and accepted that the Backhoe Agreement with the Georgetown Irrigation Company would be renewed, as it is every year. Mayor Waechtler signed the agreement.
Four bids were received from engineers for seepage tests of the two sewer lagoons. The bid from Keller Associates was the lowest and was accepted. Keller Associates originally installed the lagoons and continues to do the yearly reports.
A discussion was held regarding the possibility that Officer Martinez will retire at the end of the year. It was also mentioned that the City of Montpelier may be doing away with their city officers and going under the County’s umbrella of law enforcement. It seems possible that each city in the county will follow suit. If that is the case, Georgetown will fall under county surveillance as well, and they won’t need their own police officer.
Secretary Nate mentioned she would like to see cameras placed along Stringtown Lane. Mayor Waechtler said he would like to have at least something to take pictures and then send them to people in the mail. There are traffic problems along that street, and traffic will be picking up soon.
Georgetown will be having it’s spring cleanup with dumpsters placed for everyone to put their garbage in. It was discussed that it would be nice to have the dumpsters for two weekends rather than just one.
Secretary Nate spoke regarding Twin Creeks days, and it was agreed it will be held this year. She also asked that there be a committee of citizens to take care of the extracurricular activities the city holds to take a bit of the load off her. It was agreed a committee would be a good thing. Mayor Waechtler volunteered to do the breakfast for Twin Creeks and suggested asking the two LDS wards to contribute as well.
In Office Business, it was reported there were 20 delinquent water and sewer accounts in the month of February. There will be some shutoffs because of this.
Clerk Lynette Smith reminded Mayor Waechtler, Councilman Greg Kunz, and Secretary Marty Nate that their terms end soon. They have to declare whether or not they will again run for election by Sept. 10.
Checks and vouchers for February’s bills were then signed, and the meeting was adjourned.