Georgetown City held its monthly council meeting Jan. 5, 2021. All members of the board were present as well as Attorney Adam McKenzie.
The first item on the agenda was finishing the water project. Attorney Adam McKenzie discussed finishing the project and the fact that they have now closed out the water bond. There will be a special meeting held Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 11 a.m. to pass an ordinance for the revenue bond, and the loan will be closed out on Feb. 26.
The Animal Control Ordinance was discussed among the board members and a few key points talked about. However, the item was tabled until the next meeting.
The board members were then polled for further discussion. Secretary Marty Nate mentioned that a second door will be installed in the City Hall building the first week of March to help with social distancing.
The Maintenance Report was then given by Shane Clark who mentioned they received one bid so far for seepage tests this summer. They will discuss it and any others they receive in the next meeting to decide what engineer to retain. They were able to get a lot of snow plowed and they cleaned up the shop. They were also able to get a SCADA system installed the first of January. This is a fully-functioning alarm system at the water tank which allows them to not have to drive up to the tank and check it every day during the winter.
In office business, there were 17 delinquent water and sewer accounts, which is about normal. The police car was sold. A school bond election meeting will be held Mar. 9, the second Tuesday.
Checks and vouchers were signed for January’s bills, and the meeting was adjourned.
The next meeting will probably be Tuesday, Mar. 2, but it may be changed. The date will officially be set after the special meeting on Feb. 16.