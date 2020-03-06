The monthly Georgetown City Council Meeting was called to order Tuesday, Mar. 3, by Mayor Steve Waechtler. All members of the board were present, and Attorney Adam McKenzie was in attendance as well.
The agenda was approved, noting the fact that Tammi Cook had not given anything to Clerk Lynette regarding the dog ordinance and was also not in attendance. Also, Kevin Martin was also not in attendance, so the update on the Water Improvement Project was not given.
The second item of business was Ferrel and Susan Dilworth requesting that they be able to purchase a cemetery plot next to their own for a reduced fee for a friend of theirs. They have known this man since he was 12 years old. According to them he has mental incapacities and is being taken care of by their daughter. He is 56 years old now and in declining health. He has asked that he be buried beside the Dilworths. Clerk Smith told them that the cost for cremation is $150 and that the cost for a plot for a non-resident is $500. Councilman Greg Kunz brought up the idea of purchasing two plots (because it is required to purchase two plots at a time) and split them up, selling one for $250. Doug Thompson reminded them that it costs $500 per plot, so that wouldn't work. There is also a fee of $150 for opening and closing the plot at burial. It was then brought up that Manuel Figueroa purchased four plots and only used two, offering the other two to anyone who could use them. Mrs. Dilworth said that she will talk to him, and if that doesn't work, they will purchase another plot that is available close to them. Mayor Waechtler told them that they do not have to come before the council to do that.
Next up was Bret Kunz, Servicing Agent for ICRMP Insurance. He started out by saying, "In all the years I've been in the insurance business, I have found that as a rule of thumb, if someone is unhappy it's usually a perspective issue or a communication issue." He and Mayor Waechtler continued to speak of the perspective and communication problems that there had been on a claim that had been filed recently by the city, Brett stating that an insurance agent does not generally get involved with a claim unless a client advises him there is a problem, and the mayor saying he didn't feel there was enough involvement by Bret as his agent on the claim. It was basically settled that there had not been enough communication of the problem to Bret by the city that there was a problem, and Bret admitting that he had not been involved enough with the city over the past few years.
At that point, the Employee Policy was discussed. Clerk Smith asked the council members if they had any concerns after receiving copies of the policy. They all agreed it looked good. Clerk Smith said the only thing that would change is the per diem which still says $8 and will be changed to what the going rate is. A motion was passed to accept the policy.
In Office Business, it was presented that there are 22 delinquent water accounts. Also, the council is looking at getting a video doorbell for the city office building for security.
It was then brought up that they need to put a notice out to approve the year-to-year Land App Site Lease. There are certain DEQ requirements that have to be met. They need to get those so they can include them in the notice to publish it so they can start getting bids and open them at the April meeting.
In the Maintenance Report, it was brought up that there is a need to purchase two-way radios for those who go up to the water tank or for anyone who gets out of the service area.
The Police Report indicated that there were 25 contacts in the month of February with 7 citations, 16 warnings, and 1 complaint.
Clerk Smith mentioned that people need to be aware that they need to bring in their rabies certificates when purchasing dog licenses.
The council then went into Executive Session. No decisions were made in this session.
The meeting was then adjourned until the next meeting, which will be held Tuesday, April 7, at 7:00 p.m.