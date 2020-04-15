The monthly meeting of the Georgetown City Council was held April 14, 2020. The meeting was held by teleconference because of the Governor’s “Stay at home order.” The council members were all present.
The meeting was called to order by Mayor Steve Waechtler. The first order of business was approval of the agenda, and it was approved as is. Meeting minutes from Mar. 3 and a special meeting on Mar. 17 were approved.
Only one bid was received for the 2020 Land App Site Crop to farm the land app site up by the sewer pond. That bid was from Three-Mile Dairy for a 50/50 split between the City of Georgetown and the dairy. It is a five-year agreement. The bid was accepted.
The next order of business was to amend Ordinance #30 – Trailer Ordinance. Georgetown City is having problems with people living in campers or trailers on properties for several months or more and hooking up to city sewer and water utilities. They need to have an ordinance that states this is unlawful. They want to have something that states people can have friends or relatives come for a reunion or something for a short period of time, NOT hooking up to city utilities, and then leaving, but that it is unlawful to live on a property for a long period of time. Ordinance #30 says “It is unlawful for anyone to park, or any trailer to park, or to license any trailer or coach to park……” The council also referenced Ordinance #70 which is a manufactured mobile home ordinance that states, “A person can dwell in a mobile home for one year while constructing a home.” It also states that if their home isn’t finished, they can go before the council and ask for more time with a $25 fee to renew, and then another $25 fee for each time they renew. These renewal fees are on top of the building permit they have to purchase to do the construction. So, the council is going to have Adam write up an ordinance whereby someone can put a camper or trailer on a piece of property with the intent that they are going to build a home or other established building. They will be required to break ground within 30 days on the new building. There will have to be progress, not just digging a trench and dragging it out for years. There will also have to be an end date where they finish or they will have to move the camper/trailer or mobile home off the property, and there will be a penalty. Clerk Lynette Smith and Secretary Marty Nate will present thoughts to Adam so he can start drafting an ordinance.
The City of Georgetown has hired Shane Clark as a new full-time maintenance employee and Alan Howell as a new part-time maintenance employee. These two men are to take the place of Doug Thompson, who has retired. Every year the city has to assess their agreement with the backhoe company. This year, they need to remove Matt Raczak from the backhoe agreement and add Shane and Alan. A little was discussed in the meeting regarding Alan’s experience on the backhoe. It was agreed they would add them both to the backhoe agreement for the next year, keeping in mind that they need to have a supervising person with them, not just for the safety of the operator or for the city’s interest, but for the property of the backhoe itself being an expensive piece of equipment. A motion was made to add Shane and Alan to the backhoe agreement and to remove Matt Raczak.
The annual city cleanup was brought up, and Secretary Nate mentioned that they would obviously not be able to have the usual party, but they should still have the cleanup with the big dumpsters being brought in. Mayor Waechtler mentioned that this is a good time for people to do yard cleanup with everyone being at home, and he will arrange for the dumpsters to be brought in for the date of Apr. 25. Clerk Smith will put fliers up.
The date of Sept. 1 was set for the city’s budget hearing.
None of the council members had anything to add, except that Secretary Nate asked Doug Thompson if he wanted any more trees this year, and he replied that he does not.
In the police report, there were 26 contacts in the month of March, two citations were issued, there were 19 warnings, two VIN inspections, and Chief Martinez assisted in finding a drone in someone’s yard. He also had a complaint from a citizen who said his neighbor “does not pick up his garbage and it looks bad.”
In the maintenance report, Doug Thompson said that he is just working on getting Shane trained. On Tue., Apr. 14, they fixed a water leak which required shutting down the town’s water for a few hours, but they did get it resolved. Clerk Smith asked whether they should have Shane get a new phone for the city and have two phones or just keep his personal phone for both personal and city use. There was some discussion about the pros and cons of having your personal phone be your work phone and having everyone know your personal number. In the end, Shane said that he would like to just keep one phone and have his personal phone work for both. He was told that he could have it whichever way he wanted. It was also agreed that Shane could get a computer for the city shop. Mayor Waechtler said that, just like they have done for Chief Martinez, they want to make sure he has everything he needs to do his job the most efficient way possible.
They then discussed a possible retirement gift for Doug Thompson and the fact that they want to get him a very significant gift because of all the hours he has put in, and all the hours and personal equipment he has donated. Clerk Smith suggested several things, and then the council asked Mr. Thompson what he would prefer. He said he would leave it up to the council. Mayor Waechtler asked him to go home and discuss the options with his wife and then to talk with Clerk Smith about it. Then she will take those suggestions and come up with an idea, including a secret portion, so that it will be a surprise for him.
In office business, there were 18 delinquent water and sewer accounts in March, which was down a little from the month before. There was also a building permit application that came through, which is for Chuck Sims who is going to continue remodeling his kitchen, bedroom, and bathroom. Clerk Smith also got in touch with Adam regarding scholarships, and he said that they can go ahead and hand out scholarships to seniors and limit them to just those in Bennington, Nounan, and Georgetown this year if they want to pursue that. It was decided that they will wait until next year when they have more time to put them together with the school and the teachers.
Clerk Smith then mentioned she will also be looking to purchase a new printer as hers is not performing as it should. The council members all agreed.
Clerk Smith told the council that all of the checks and vouchers were lined up on the table in the office, and a motion was made to sign them. Each one of the council members will take turns going to the office and signing them during the next few days.
The meeting was then adjourned.
The next meeting of the Georgetown City Council will be May 5 at 7 p.m.