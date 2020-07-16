Georgetown City Council held it’s regular monthly meeting Tuesday, July 7, at 7 p.m. All board members were present with the exception of Tee Steadman.
Mayor Steve Waechtler greeted everyone and brought the meeting to order. The agenda was approved, and the minutes from the previous meeting were read and approved.
The first item on the agenda was the Maintenance Report. Shane Clark reported that he has been busy with the water project. He also reported that there have been several water shutoffs throughout the city and a water leak up Stringtown. He will have to fix and put a cap on the line by the school. He will also have to rent a mower for a day to mow up Stringtown and a few other places the following week. He has mowed the cemetery and the park. The cemetery has more thistle growing, so he will have to contact Chuck to spray again.
They talked about coming up with a better way to notify people about water shutoffs. So, that night Clerk Lynette Smith decided to create a Facebook page for he City of Georgetown. She has ordered new coupon books for the City and will mail those out. She is going to put a slip of paper in the coupon books that asks everyone to update their records with new contact information. She will also try to get some sort of notification system like the school district uses. In order to be useful, they need everyone to update their information. She still has a lot of landline telephone numbers on file, but not many people still have those. She needs people’s cell phone numbers on file, and she needs a lot of cooperation from citizens of Georgetown for the system to work.
Lane DeClark had some questions regarding the trailer ordinance. He was not on the agenda, so no decisions were made. He just wanted clarification about it. He asked why Georgetown had the ordinance, and the Mayor responded by saying that the first problem is with people living in trailers and hooking up to the city water and sewer system. That is two dwellings on one account. The ordinance states to have one hookup per dwelling. It isn’t fair to others who are paying for one hookup. He said that they don’t want Georgetown turning into an RV park where everyone brings in a trailer to hook up. They want to eliminate people from living in them for a long period of time. The Mayor also said that communication goes a long way. The council is willing to work with anyone who is willing to communicate with them. There are always exceptions to everything, but it is better to have a law in place. He expressed thanks to Lane for coming and asking rather than automatically going onto Facebook and complaining. He said, “Communication goes a long ways rather than taking frustrations out on everyone on Facebook, which is society’s favorite thing to do now days.”
Kevin Martin of Sunrise Engineering called in by phone to report that the chlorination building was delayed but it will be operational by this week. Shane said that it got tied in Tuesday, and it is hooked up and working now. Kevin asked the council if they need more asphalt in front of City Hall or if there is sufficient because it was included in the job. He said that some more cleanup needs to be done around the city from Ready Service Jobbers before they pull out. Shane said they did a good job this summer. There were a couple of surprises, but it wasn’t their fault. Councilman Greg Kunz asked about a signal or an alarm being put on he building in case things aren’t working correctly like they should be. Kevin said they don’t have one but that he can research some options to add one one. He reported that a final walk through will be coming soon and he would like to do it with the council members and Ready Service Jobbers to make sure it is up to everyone’s expectations.
A motion was made to transfer funds from the Water and Sewer Department to reimburse the General Fund from the school year audit of 2018 to 2019. Then Secretary Marty Nate reported that the Movies in the Park would start Friday, July 10, and then every other week with the next one taking place July 24. The July 10 movie was Little Rascals. There was penny candy to purchase as well as popcorn and drinks. B’s Outback Sports donated $100 to cover the popcorn, drinks, and candy.
Councilman DeLoy Kunz talked about adding a bay or a lean-to to the shed behind the City Hall to house the brush truck for the Fire Department. He also mentioned that everyone has noticed the traffic is higher on Stringtown Road coming out of the canyon. So, they are going to ask Officer Martinez to come out at different times, especially on Sundays when people are coming out of the canyon from camping. Everyone needs to be mindful of the speed limit on Stringtown Road.
Mayor Waechtler reported that he wants to get some flashing speed limit signs at both ends of town and along Stringtown Road. They are looking into how many they can get and how much they will actually cost the city. He has noticed one up at the top of the canyon now and would like to get more. There is one in Bennington and one out in Nounan and it would be nice to have some in Georgetown.
Secretary Nate also reported that she had a flag stolen from the Veteran’s Memorial on the July 4 weekend. Also, ABC Seamless is coming for two weeks to finish putting the new siding on the City Hall. They are just about finished. She asked if they have expiration dates on their building permits, which they have. They are 120 days from date of application. They will discuss at the next council meeting updating the building permit fees because now they are $12.50 or $25. The will be looking at increasing those.
In the Police Report, there were 25 contacts for the month.
The Office Report showed 20 delinquent accounts, and the council said to get back to normal and anyone past due two months or more will be shut off.
The council then signed checks and vouchers, and the meeting was adjourned at 9:45 p.m.
The next Georgetown City Council meeting will be held August 4 at 7 p.m.