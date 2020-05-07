Georgetown City Council held their regular monthly meeting on May 5. All council members were present with the exception of Tee Steadman.
The meeting was called to order and everyone was welcomed by Mayor Steve Waechtler.
The agenda was approved as were the minutes from the previous meeting, April 14, 2020.
The first item of business, a High School Senior Parade on Stringtown Road, was discussed. It was determined that the Senior Parade will take place on May 14 at 6 p.m. Georgetown has 12 graduates this year. It will be put on Facebook so that people will know not to block Stringtown Rd. They are hoping that people will be respectful and also that people will step outside and wave to the seniors to show respect. A flier will be made up and placed on the website. Also, some “Congratulations” signs will be put up around town.
A gift for the seniors was also discussed. It was determined that $50 will be given to each graduating senior from the City of Georgetown.
Kevin Martin of Sunrise Engineering then gave an update on the water project. He also gave an update on the current sate of the budgets what with COVID-19. Kevin stated that he was contacted by the Idaho DEQ and told that essentially with the federal government sending all the stimulus money, the DEQ and IEPA are looking for shovel-ready projects and want to know if Georgetown wants to think about doing any kind of work that comes through the stimulus funding similar to the water funding they now have. He said that at this time, details are pretty scarce but that they want to get a state-wide budgetary number. He had spoken with the Mayor Waechtler and ended up submitting a transmission project and a distribution project along Stringtown Rd. and got that on the list. As more information comes available, this may become a council decision on what to do. He is expecting a good portion to be principal forgiveness. The remainder can be paid through loan or existing city funds. They are somewhat vague at this point. Mayor Waechtler mentioned that they had to submit something just to get on the books. If money does come down this way, they can decide if they want to pursue it or not.
Moving on, Kevin said that as far as the water line project, the plan is to have Service Jobber come back in mid-June, and then they will work on the river crossing PRVs and finish up with the chlorination building. He had two items to discuss: 1) the power situation and what has come about with Mr. Sudwick and his decision to move the pole, and 2) with the current budget, they have approximately $33,000 left in contingency money that is not planning on being used at this time. There is approximately $10,000 that is not expected to be used on the project, most of which is in asphalt. This is from savings they had with ITD not being able to pave the approaches and turns down Stringtown 3rd and 2nd streets. They were able to save good money with asphalt. As far as the engineering side, they had set up an estimated budget at the beginning of the project and had pretty much hit maximum of what was allowed to spend. Going forward with 30 days extended with the contractor, they would like to get an idea of how they would like to proceed on his end and Sunrise’s perspective on construction. Mayor Waechtler asked how long Georgetown City contracted with Sunrise on the project. Kevin said that the budget was based on the number of construction days. They then discussed the fact that contractor days had been extended and had extended engineer supervision as well. Also, Sunrise wants more money to oversee the rest of the project with multiple scenarios as far as a budgetary standpoint with a cost of between $8 to $20,000 depending on whether someone is overseeing the project or not. It was agreed that someone needs to oversee the PRVs, but that Sunrise needs to figure out how many days it would take. Kevin told them he would get back to them after he does some research into how much time it would take. They also mentioned that the asphalt in front of City Hall needs to be done as well as some asphalt on one of the side streets. Kevin agreed and said they are planning on doing that.
Secretary Marty Nate then asked about where they stand with the dog ordinance. Clerk Lynette Smith told them that it is with Attorney Adam McKenzie for review. Secretary Nate then asked about whether or not they should go ahead with the Twin Creeks Days celebration. At this point it is set for July 11. Mayor Waechtler said that if it were just "Steve Waechtler" speaking, he would say, "I think there is a lot going on, people getting depressed because everything is shut down. Let’s do it and if people want to come, let them wear masks, keep social distancing, people-protect, etc. You don’t have to ask to open your business, it’s your constitutional right. You can quarantine or stand six feet apart. You don’t have to take people’s freedom of choice from them. I don’t care if 10 people or 100 people come. That’s how I feel. People need an ‘out’ of something to do. By having events it gives people a place to go. Even if they are six feet apart, they can meet with friends and say ‘hi.’ Like this parade; they can have a bonfire. Give them a choice. That’s how Steve Waechtler feels about it. Not the Mayor.” The discussion was tabled for the next meeting. Mayor Waechtler said that if they need people to cook for the breakfast, even his family would be willing to do it. Councilman Greg Kunz said, “I think we need to have camaraderie. It’s been too long with everything going on. I agree with Steve. I drive truck and have been down to Salt Lake City and Wyoming. I don’t worry about COVID. We are separated out here. I’m not worried about it here.” Councilman DeLoy Kunz said, “The ones that are worried can stay home. That is their freedom of choice.” Mayor Waechtler said, “When you take someone’s freedom of choice away from them, they have nothing. There were a lot of kids and adults that were excited about going on trek and it got cancelled. It’s about the same time, so it would be kind of nice to have something at the same time. I think we should even have a little radio advertising for it too.”
The FY 2018-2019 Financial Audit of City Funds performed by Gary H. Teuscher, CPA was tabled until the next meeting when it will be easier to go over in person, if the council is able to meet in person. Or, they may hold a special meeting just for this subject.
Transfer of City Funds from Water & Sewer to General was not discussed.
The council then discussed a resident who wants to put up an eight-foot fence on his property which borders the highway because of the noise traffic makes. The ordinance only allows for a four-foot fence. He would have to come before the council and have it approved.
Secretary Nate then mentioned that Dan Shirley had asked if the council could send Steve Oliver a letter and a clean-up flyer because he has garbage in a truck that “smells.” She asked the council if they need to “help” him. Mayor Waechtler said that he will take care of it personally.
Mayor Waechtler then said the city cleanup was a success. The dumpsters filled up in about four hours. He said that next year they may need to get four dumpsters instead of two. It was also mentioned that this year they had a garbage receptacle which was good. Clerk Smith mentioned that she had people say we should have the cleanup again in the fall. The mayor said he would see what the bill came to and then decide. Clerk Smith said the bill came to $245, so the mayor said there is a possibility of doing it twice a year.
Clerk Smith commented that there was not much on the police report, so it was not discussed.
For the maintenance report, Shane Clark reported that he has been working with the backhoe service at Matt’s house. Water has been found and they will be installing some time this week. They have a little problem with the sewer around that area. They have dug various trenches and finally looked at the manhole and found it was never plumbed into the manhole. In talking to Doug, they can use the sewer pipes by the hydrant and tie into the sewer line. What he needed to know is how the City wants to proceed with having them do part of the work or having Matt do it because his equipment is there. Mayor Waechtler said he would be okay with letting Matt do it with Shane overseeing it using Matt’s equipment. Councilman Kunz asked how much Matt would do and be responsible for. Shane responded that he would probably do about 100 or so feet. They haven’t taped it off yet. He said that Matt would do part of the work with him helping him. Then he would continue to dig the trench and the city would charge for the pipe. The mayor said that if Matt is helping with the city’s part, then the city should have to pay Shane, just not as much. The city shouldn’t pay Matt to help, and he isn’t expecting them to pay, he just wants to get in there and get it done. The city would still need to pay Shane for his time for the city’s portion of it. The homeowner still has to pay for the sewer hookup plus whoever is doing it. Plus, he has to pay for the labor and the hours it takes to do it. He has to pay a sewer hookup fee. The water hookup is on his property there now. He still has to pay the $1,500 buy-in hookup fee, or impact fee, to use the water.
As far as a maintenance report, Shane didn’t have much to report. He said, however, that Tee Steadman wanted him to bring up that he had a resident who wants to put a four-way stop sign by Chuck Sim’s place (W 4th Street and West Street). They are worried about traffic there with kids. People are “flying up and down that road.” It was decided they will talk about it at the next council meeting with a couple of other ideas. The Mayor said it might not hurt, at least for the Nounan side of it, to have an LED sign that flashes, but that is “spendy.” He said they may even talk to Johnny Martinez since he is over the police and fire. They may pass it back to Tee and see if Johnny could sit there and observe it for a while.
Clerk Smith mentioned that she had received a bid for Shane to spray the sewer ponds. She had attached it to the email to the council members with the meeting’s agenda. She commented that she didn’t know if it was for a one-time deal or if it was for the cemetery and the ponds. Mayor Waechtler said that they need to have it clarified to know what all it entails. Shane said that Doug told him it takes a couple of times because the cemetery has a lot of thistles in it and the pond has a lot of growth. It was decided that it needs to be done before the upcoming Memorial Day holiday. Mayor Waechtler told Shane that they would leave the decision up to him. He told him to find out the details and to use his judgment whether he sprays multiple times or just once. It is something he will be in charge of anyway, and they trust him.
In office business, there were 28 delinquent water and sewer accounts in the month of April, which means they are increasing. Mayor Waechtler asked about the possibility of sending out letters to them reminding them their accounts are due to ease back into things rather than just saying they are going to be shut off. However, Clerk Smith said a lot of these are people who are regularly delinquent. So, the mayor said he will have to talk to them unless they know of a situation that has drastically changed because of COVID-19. Clerk Smith said she will separate out the ones that are new from the ones that are regulars.
Mayor Waechtler then mentioned that he has found a “side-by-side” truck for the city at the cost of $1,500. It is a Polaris 6x6, older, and has been in a city fire department’s hand for the last five years. It’s red and has “EMT” and “FIRE” on the side of it. It’s a six-wheeler so it has a bed on the back. He will be talking to the man again towards the end of the week about it. It is in the St. George area, and the mayor will be in that area in a couple of weeks and could pick it up. It is owned by the city of Pine Valley, so they could just write a check for it. He will see how things materialize and let the council know. For a purchase that small, they could go through and service it and get four to five years out of it and won’t lose a dime. Major Waechtler said that even if it were dead it would be worth $1,000, so even if they lost the engine on it, they could recoup their money.
A motion was made and passed to sign checks and vouchers at the office.
The meeting was adjourned, and the next meeting will be held June 2 at 7 p.m.