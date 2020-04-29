On the afternoon of April 28, Georgetown held a “social distancing” scavenger hunt from 4 to 7 p.m. The event was planned by Ashlyn Bingham of Georgetown. She and her family have recently moved to Georgetown from California. Her husband, Dawson, is a math teacher at the high school, and they have a little boy named Sawyer.
Ashlyn planned the scavenger hunt as a social distancing activity because she had seen similar activities online and because she had seen that someone else had helped people just like us who need to get out of our houses and do something during this time of need. She initially planned it to help the youth in the area because there have been some issues surrounding them lately, but she ended up including all people; adults, youth, and children, and even those in surrounding areas as well.
She first created a list of 25 items for people to go around Georgetown and photograph, such as a black dog, large marker balls on wires in the air in Stringtown, a teepee, and an old train signal, to name just a few. She then posted that list with directions on Facebook. When each person or group who decided to participate were finished taking their pictures of the items on the list, they were to go to her house where she had a table set up in front with treats on it. Then they were to send a text with a screenshot or checklist of the photos they took to Ashlyn. Each entry got them entered into a drawing for a gift card.
The winner of the scavenger hunt and the gift card was Dawson Sparks of Montpelier.
Ashlyn went out during the time of the hunt and observed people driving around and said that there were about 30 groups who participated during the three hours. She said it was very well attended and people seemed to be having a lot of fun. This author went out to take pictures and observed many smiling faces and people enjoying themselves as well.
This activity is the kind of thing that sincerely helps relieve stress and allows people to enjoy themselves during times like we are experiencing right now. When we are cooped up in our houses under a “stay-at-home” order and have a hard time finding things to do, we need to have activities like this that take us outside in the fresh air but still keeps us distanced from others and safe but able to have fun.
We want to thank Ashlyn for coming up with such a fun and creative activity for the people of our area. Maybe some of the other towns in Bear Lake can do a scavenger hunt like this too. Ashlyn says it’s very easy to do.
On that same note of giving something to the community, the same day as the scavenger hunt the Cattleman’s Steakhouse gave out free root beer floats to all Bear Lake Seniors during the hours of 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. We congratulate them on a thoughtful and creative idea as well during this stressful time.
Keep up the good work Bear Lake!