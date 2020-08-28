Thursday at approx. 4:30 p.m. a fire was reported on three miles west of Georgetown, Idaho, near the Stoddard Ranch.
Firefighters stopped the forward progression of the Georgetown Fire. The helicopter continuing to make bucket drops on the northern perimeter to reduce heat along the edge. Crews bolstered containment lines and mopped up hot spots throughout the evening and monitored the fire into the next day. The fire was mapped at 38 acres. .
Bear Lake County was on scene and joined by 4 federal engines, 1 dozer, 4 single-engine air tankers (SEATs), Air Attack, and two helicopters.
The cause of the fire was thought to be from a lighting storm that had passed through the area the night before.