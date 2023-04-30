a

The Soda Springs Community Garden group is hosting an informational talk by Deej Brown of the Natural Resource Conservation Service. She will be in Soda Springs on Saturday, May 13 to give a presentation tailored to our very specific gardening needs—soil preparation and gardening in difficult climates.


The presentation, which should last about an hour, will begin at 10 a.m., in the fellowship hall of the Presbyterian Church, located at 109 S. 1st East, just across from the new city park playground. The public is most welcome.

